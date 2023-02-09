Chrishell Stause Reveals Surgery to Remove Ovarian Cyst: 'Feeling Good and Being Looked After'

The Selling Sunset star shared a selfie from her hospital bed as she provided an update on her surgery

Published on February 9, 2023 06:07 AM
Chrishell Stause Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Ovarian Cyst
Chrishell Stause reveals she had surgery to remove ovarian cyst. Photo: Chrishell Stause Instagram

Chrishell Stause is recovering from surgery to remove "a large ovarian cyst."

The Selling Sunset star, 41, shared the news on her Instagram Stories Thursday alongside a selfie from her hospital bed.

"Had a minor surgery today and had a large ovarian cyst removed. Thank you Dr. Hakakha for taking such good care of me," wrote the actress and realtor.

Stause went on to provide an update about how she's feeling and appeared to suggest her partner G Flip is taking good care of her post-surgery.

"Feeling good and being looked after by my 💜," added the Days of Our Lives star. "If you have bad unexplained cramps, don't ignore it!"

In the photo, Stause can be seen wearing a hospital ID bracelet, a blue scrub cap and a mask, which she had pulled down to reveal her face.

Chrishell Stause Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove Ovarian Cyst
Chrishell Stause. Chrishell Stause Instagram

Her musician partner, 28, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, told PEOPLE last month that they and Stause both have a sense of "emotional maturity" that makes their relationship strong.

"I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect," G Flip said at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles. "And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle."

Chrishell Gflip Australia Holidays
Chrishell Stause and G Flip. Chrishell Stause/Instagram

"She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart," they added. "And I admire her and love her so much."

G Flip (whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo) is set to make their Selling Sunset debut in the upcoming sixth season of the Netflix series.

The couple discussed the appearance with Vogue Australia earlier this month as they also opened up about their relationship and the social media attention — both good and bad — it has received.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
Chrishell Stause. Chrishell Stause

"We could have kept everything quiet," G Flip said of appearing on the show before Stause finished their sentence. "But then … Then they win. They quiet you and take your voice."

"Of course, we had supportive messages, but it was an unbelievable flood of trolling," Stause continued. "Every day I'm seeing, like, three positive comments and then hundreds of puke emojis and midlife crisis comments. At first, it felt so heavy, like, 'What have you done?' because it brought all this negativity to G's life."

