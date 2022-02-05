Chrishell Stause Opens Up About Losing Both Parents to Lung Cancer: 'I Miss You Every Day'

“There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t wish we caught it sooner so we could have maybe had more time together,” Chrishell Stause wrote in an emotional Instagram caption on Friday

Chrishell Stause is opening up about losing her parents.

The Selling Sunset star, 40, posted a heartfelt and emotional caption to Instagram on Friday honoring her late parents, who both died of lung cancer a little more than a year apart — her mom in July 2020, and her dad in April 2019.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today is #worldcancerday and it was 2 years to the day that I found out my mom was suffering from the same lung cancer that took my dad the year before. PLEASE get your checkups and second opinions. 🙏🏼," Stause began her post.

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't wish we caught it sooner so we could have maybe had more time together. My heart is with all of you that have lost someone to this terrible disease," she continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Added Stause: "My parents were always the life of the party🥰 I had a dream last night with them laughing so vividly. 🥰 I wish we took more pictures and videos when we were together. I wish I didn't hold a grudge so long on things when they were just trying their best."

"If anyone is reading this and mad at a loved one- Life is truly too short. Please let it go if you can. Try and see things from where they are coming from and the tools that they have. I miss you everyday," she concluded.

RELATED VIDEO: Chrishell Stause Says Jason Oppenheim Split Was 'Bittersweet' But They Still 'Love Each Other'

Stause first announced her mother's death in an Instagram post nearly two years ago, writing in part, "In disbelief that you are gone. Feeling just about every emotion, but I find comfort knowing Dad is up there taking care of you and showing you the ropes like only he could."