Chrishell Stause Reveals Her Mom Has Been Given 'Months to Live' After Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Chrishell Stause is opening up about her family’s battle with cancer.

The Selling Sunset star, 38, shared some devastating news concerning her mom on Instagram on Tuesday. Sharing a photo in recognition of World Cancer Day, Stause revealed that her mother has been given “1 to 2 months to live” after being diagnosed with lung cancer — the same illness that she says took her father’s life last year.

“I just found out today is #worldcancerday eerily on the same day I found out my mom has 1 to 2 months to live from the same lung cancer that took my dad on Easter,” she wrote. “I can’t make sense of what life is teaching me yet, but my heart is with every person fighting this horrible disease and every person that it robbed a loved one from.”

Stause’s post, which features a picture of a burning candle, reads: “February 4th Is World Cancer Day. I light this candle in honor of all cancer survivors, fighters and those who have lost their lives to cancer.”

In April 2019, Stause opened up about her late father’s battle with cancer in an emotional Instagram post.

“We lost you today but it was a long terrible battle with cancer that started taking you years ago. I choose to remember you the way you were before it took it’s hold on you,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of her dad. “You are at peace now, and ever the Catholic man at heart, I think you chose Easter for a reason.”

The actress continued, “I grew up in an unconventional family and my dad was a drummer-the heartbeat of the music. Today we lost the heartbeat of our family but I am happy knowing he took his music to heaven. It just got alot [sic] more rock and roll up there. We love you so much.”

Image zoom Chrishell Stause John Shearer/Getty

The news of her mom’s cancer diagnosis comes just two months after Stause’s estranged husband, Justin Hartley, filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Hartley, 42, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their divorce, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE. The This Is Us star listed the date of separation as July 8, 2019. However, the pair attended the Emmy Awards together on Sept. 22, the Veuve Clicquot Polo Match in Los Angeles on Oct. 5, and a Hollywood Reporter-sponsored pre-Golden Globes party on Nov. 14.

In December, a source told PEOPLE Stause was blindsided by the divorce.

“Yes, they’d had some problems, but she certainly never thought he would just go and suddenly file for divorce, and not even try to save things,” the source said. “He’s reached a new level of fame thanks to the show and he doesn’t want to close many doors right now, and that’s not necessarily the path Chrishell is looking to take. She thought babies would happen soon after they got married, but it just hasn’t worked out.”

Image zoom Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley Steve Granitz/WireImage

According to the source, Hartley’s divorce filing has Stause feeling as though “Justin never took their marriage seriously at all.”

“Justin has already been married, and divorced, once before. But Chrishell had been in other serious relationships in the past, like with Matthew Morrison, and didn’t take them further because she was always adamant that when she got married, it would be forever — she was only going to do this once. It’s partly why she and Justin waited so long to get married: she wanted to be sure that when they said their vows, they meant them. And she did — she would have stayed forever,” said the source.