Chrishell Stause Gives Post-Surgery Update and Shares Photo of Her Ovarian Cyst: 'For the Sickos Out There'

WARNING: Image below was taken during surgery and some readers may find it disturbing

Chrishell Stause is sharing more of her journey after having a cyst removed.

On Friday, the Selling Sunset star, 41, posted an update for fans via her Instagram Story after her stitches were removed.

"Okay, so stitches are out," says Stause while riding in a car. "I was going to show you guys what my cysts look like ... It looks like a pretty pink and white marble."

Stause, who revealed last month that she had an ovarian cyst removed, adds that her partner G Flip "talked me out of it. They're like that's disgusting, no one wants to see that."

Wendell Teodoro/Getty Images

G Flip suggests that Stause do a vote and let fans decide as they call the cysts "pretty."

"For the sickos out there I was going to show you," Stause jokes. "Anyway, you can imagine. I'm not gonna do it."

In a follow-up Story, Stause has a change of heart after getting an overwhelming amount of fans urged her to show the photo. She later posted the image in another Story, revealing the large cyst.

Before having her stitches taken out, Stause posted a video heading to her appointment.

"On my way to go get my stitches out. Let's do this," says Stause in the footage shared to her Instagram story. G Flip can be heard cheering in the background. "I'm gonna be a big baby inside."

She pans the camera to G Flip who celebrates by yelling, "Whoo! Stiches out motherf-----."

Stause revealed she was dating G Flip last May during Selling Sunset's season 5 reunion episode, after appearing in their music video for "GET ME OUTTA HERE."

Last month, the Australian pop artist, 28, opened up about their relationship with Stause and told PEOPLE they are "both quite positive, loving and caring human beings" as the pair attended Saturday's G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles together.

"I think we have a very good emotional maturity," they explained. "I feel like that's really important to have in order for a pair to connect. And I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle."

Although G Flip admitted they're "both busy humans," they "have this really good love and bond for each other," adding: "She's the most beautiful human in the world and has the most beautiful heart. And I admire her and love her so much."

The "GET ME OUTTA HERE" artist has also become a fan of their girlfriend, raving about her work on Netflix's Selling Sunset, which they've had a chance to binge on flights to and from Australia.

"Every time she comes on screen I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute.' And she's just so pretty and smiley and gorgeous," said G Flip. "I'm so proud of her and her career and her real estate career and how she takes being on a reality TV show because it's hectic."