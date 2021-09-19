Chris Rock Reveals He Has COVID, Urges Followers to Get Vaccinated: 'Trust Me You Don't Want This'

Chris Rock has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

On Sunday, the 56-year-old comedian revealed that he tested positive for the coronavirus in a message shared on Twitter.

"Hey guys I just found out I have COVID," he tweeted. "Trust me you don't want this. Get vaccinated."

Rock previously received the COVID-19 vaccine earlier this year, which he revealed during a late-night guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon back in May.

At the time, the Spiral: From the Book of Saw star said, "I'm two-shots Rock, that's what they call me," before he noted that he actually received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only required a single dose. "That's the food stamps of vaccines," he joked.

Prior to that appearance, Rock had sat down with Gayle King for an interview on CBS Sunday Morning in January, where he said that he couldn't wait to get the vaccine.

The pair also discussed how some members of the Black community felt "trepidation" about receiving their doses, as King, 66, stated.

"I'm gonna put it this way — Do I take Tylenol when I get a headache? Yes," he said, defending the vaccine. "Do I know what's in Tylenol? I don't know what's in Tylenol, Gayle. I just know my headache's gone. Do I know what's in a Big Mac, Gayle? No. I just know it's delicious."

King then noted how Rock was taking the COVID-19 pandemic "very seriously," as they were sitting outside his home in the winter like "human popsicles."