Chris Pratt Also Avoided the Gym this Holiday Season — But Now He’s Ready to Motivate You

Chris Pratt may have six-pack abs and massive biceps in his movies, but this holiday season he has something relatable to share: He’s been skipping the gym.

The 39-year-old action star admitted that he hasn’t wanted to work out, and is using his Instagram story to motivate himself — and hopefully some of his followers.

“This is a message to somebody out there. I don’t know who it is. One of my followers. At least one of ya. Maybe more than one of ya,” Pratt said on Wednesday. “These last couple of months, I have just not been that motivated to work out. And I’ve been eating. And I know it’s winter and it’s holiday season. But this morning I woke up and I’ve determined that I’m going to get on it. And I don’t want to, but I’m going to do it, I’m going to start it today.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star confessed that he was probably making these videos on Instagram as a stalling tactic, but he wanted to get his followers to join him in working out.

“I’m asking you to do it with me and check in,” he said. “Let’s go. Because if I’ve learned anything it’s this — and normally I’m joking around on these things but I’m being kind of serious — it sucks to work out. But. After you do it you feel great. So let’s get through it. Let’s do it and get through it, and we’ll feel good.”

And two hours later, Pratt was back — sweaty and exhausted on the floor, but with a completed workout under his belt.

“Alright we did it. We did it! I’m going to feel better eventually, I think,” he said. “This is good, let’s keep it going.”

The dad to son Jack, 6, with ex-wife Anna Faris, said that anyone who has time can hit the gym too.

“To those of you who couldn’t because you got s— to do, I get it, but no offense but I’m not talking to you. I’m talking to those folks out there like me who have no excuse,” he said. “They don’t have kids that they got to watch right now. They don’t have a job they gotta be at right now. If you want to do it, if you know you should do it but don’t want to do it, then do it.”

“And, you know, tomorrow you won’t be in the same position that you were in this morning where you were like, ‘Ugh, I’ve got to get this going.’ Tomorrow you’ll say, ‘I’ve got to do day two.’ “

Pratt said he wants to use his Instagram as a form of encouragement.

“Let’s motivate each other,” he said. “Social media stuff can be so ugly and so nasty and it can make us hurt one another but I’m trying to motivate ya.”

Pratt previously took to his Instagram story to talk about his newfound diet plan: intermittent fasting. The actor is one of many who took up the popular program in 2018, which involves fasting for most of the day and eating only during a shortened time period.

“So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing; don’t eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It’s super exciting actor stuff,” Pratt joked in early December. “Look it up! Check it out! It’s actually kinda cool. Works pretty good and I’ve lost a little weight so far.”