Chris Pratt Has Already ‘Lost a Little Weight’ with Intermittent Fasting: ‘Works Pretty Good’

The latest celebrity to jump on the intermittent fasting bandwagon? Chris Pratt, and it’s already working!

The Guardians of the Galaxy star, 39, is famously fit after years of training for his various superhero roles, and this time around he’s trying out the popular diet plan, which involves fasting for most of the day and eating only during a shortened time period.

“So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing; don’t eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It’s super exciting actor stuff,” Pratt joked on his Instagram story on Monday. “But I finally get my coffee and look: I’m drinking out of Minnie Mouse’s head!” he said, while lifting up his mug.

Pratt encouraged his followers to read up on intermittent fasting after his quick success.

“Look it up! Check it out! It’s actually kinda cool,” he said. “Works pretty good and I’ve lost a little weight so far.”

The dad to son Jack, 6, also announced he’s bringing back “What’s My Snack,” the Instagram game he made up last year while filming Jurassic World 2. Pratt was also trying to stay slim for that role, and spent each day looking forward to the snack he would get on his restrictive diet.

“What’s my snack is back!” he said, explaining that he had black coffee during the fasting period. “To be clear, this is coffee with oat milk — I can have black coffee on the intermittent fasting.”

Pratt’s intense diets first helped him lose weight in 2014, and he’s kept it up ever since.

“I actually lost weight by eating more food, but eating the right food, eating healthy foods and so when I was done with the movie my body hadn’t been in starvation mode,” he told PEOPLE that year. “It wasn’t like I was triggered to just gorge myself and get really fat again.”

But that doesn’t mean Pratt doesn’t daydream about what he would eat if he could, said his Guardians co-star Zoe Saldana.

“[Chris] is very strict and because … he started in a certain place and he had a long way to go, there’s only one way stay there and keep it through discipline and everything,” she said in 2017. “But we do, we always have like dirty talk on set like, ‘What would you eat if you could cheat today?’ ”

Saldana said that Pratt usually pictures a giant plate of bacon, while her cheat meal changes often.

“My cravings are seasonal but I have an affinity for Asian cuisine,” she said.