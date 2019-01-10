Chris Pratt Started a 21-Day Diet Based on the Bible: ‘I’ll Probably Be Hallucinating’

Chris Pratt hopes to lose weight while connecting to his faith in the new year.

The 39-year-old actor said on his Instagram story that he decided to tackle the Daniel Fast this January.

“OK, hi, Chris Pratt here. Day three of the Daniel Fast, check it out, it’s 21 days of prayer and fasting,” he said in a video.

Pratt also joked that he may be a little woozy when he starts doing press interviews for his upcoming movie.

“It’s gonna coincide also coincidentally with the Lego Movie 2 junkets, so by the time you see me, I’ll probably be hallucinating. Stay tuned,” he said.

According to its website, the Daniel Fast is “based on the fasting experiences of the Old Testament Prophet,” and serves to help people “draw nearer to God.”

The program is not a full fast, and “similar to a vegan diet.” Users only eat foods “grown from the seed,” and can have all fresh, frozen, canned or dried vegetables and fruits. They’re also allowed any whole grains and legumes, liquid oils and nuts and seeds.

But any meat or animal products like eggs are banned, along with dairy products, sweeteners like honey, processed and fried foods, leavened bread and solid fats like margarine. Plus, followers can only have water to drink — no coffee, tea, soda or alcohol.

Pratt has tried a few different diets in the past. He took on intermittent fasting, which involves eating only during certain hours, back in December.

“So I’m doing this intermittent fasting thing; don’t eat till noon, try to get my cardio in in the morning. It’s super exciting actor stuff,” Pratt joked on his Instagram story on Dec. 10. “Look it up! Check it out! It’s actually kinda cool. Works pretty good and I’ve lost a little weight so far.”

The Jurassic World star is also back on the workout wagon after losing the motivation during the holidays. He shared a motivational message to help his followers do the same one day after Christmas.

“I’m asking you to do it with me and check in,” he said on his Instagram story. “Let’s go. Because if I’ve learned anything it’s this — and normally I’m joking around on these things but I’m being kind of serious — it sucks to work out. But. After you do it you feel great. So let’s get through it. Let’s do it and get through it, and we’ll feel good.”