Chris Noth is Ripped at 63 — and Sarah Jessica Parker Approves: 'Still Looking Good!!!!'

placeholder
Julie Mazziotta
July 23, 2018 01:34 PM

Chris Noth is getting seriously ripped at the gym — and his former TV love interest approves.

The actor, 63, showed off his arm muscles on Instagram after a workout, and pointed out that he’s still going strong.

“Climbing the mountain of time and gravity!” Noth captioned the photo.

Chiming in among other impressed commenters was Sarah Jessica Parker, his longtime romantic partner on Sex and the City.

“Still looking good!!!!,” Parker, 53, wrote.

The hit HBO show, which also spawned two movies, turned 20 this year. Parker is pushing for a third movie — but Noth has said he isn’t interested.

“I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that,” he said in July 2017. “I want to tell other stories.”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now