Chris Noth is Ripped at 63 — and Sarah Jessica Parker Approves: 'Still Looking Good!!!!'

Chris Noth is getting seriously ripped at the gym — and his former TV love interest approves.

The actor, 63, showed off his arm muscles on Instagram after a workout, and pointed out that he’s still going strong.

“Climbing the mountain of time and gravity!” Noth captioned the photo.

Chiming in among other impressed commenters was Sarah Jessica Parker, his longtime romantic partner on Sex and the City.

“Still looking good!!!!,” Parker, 53, wrote.

The hit HBO show, which also spawned two movies, turned 20 this year. Parker is pushing for a third movie — but Noth has said he isn’t interested.

“I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that,” he said in July 2017. “I want to tell other stories.”