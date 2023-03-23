Chris Martin Says He Doesn't Eat 'Dinner Anymore' — Here's What Experts Say About Intermittent Fasting

Chris Martin revealed he changed his diet after a "challenge" inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

While on Tuesday's installment of Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend, host Conan O'Brien pointed out that Martin's mega success could mean that he often gets to casually have dinner with fellow greats like Paul McCartney and Bono.

"I don't actually have dinner anymore," said Martin. "I stop eating at 4 [p.m.], and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen."

The Coldplay frontman 46, continued, "Bruce is in my equal top Pantheon of Heroes, and I love him, and I love Patti [Scialfa], his wife. I was lucky enough to go over there for lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I said, 'Bruce looks even more in shape than me.' "

Springsteen's wife of more than 30 years, Scialfa, told Martin that Springsteen was only eating one meal a day, which inspired Martin.

"I was like well, there we go, that's my next challenge," said Martin.

Martin's comments come just days after his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow received criticism when she revealed she also does intermittent fasting.

"I eat dinner early in the evening," she said during an appearance on The Art of Being Well podcast with Dr. Will Cole. "I do a nice intermittent fast. I usually eat something about 12. In the morning, I'll have something that won't spike my blood sugar, so I have coffee. But I really like soup for lunch. I have bone broth for lunch a lot of the days."

Paltrow later addressed criticism and clarified her eating lifestyle.

"This is not to say I eat this way all day, every day," she said in part in an Instagram Story. "And by the way, I eat far more than bone broth and vegetables. I eat full meals, and I also have a lot of days of eating whatever I want. You know, eating french fries and whatever. My baseline really has been to try to be healthy and eat foods that will really calm the system down."

Intermittent fasting (IF), a dieting method that uses a schedule to focus on when you eat instead of what you eat, has grown in popularity as several celebrities and influencers use it as their eating lifestyle, Caroline Susie, RDN, LD, a registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Verywell Health in August.

"According to the internet, it can solve everything, right?" Susie said.

When it comes to the research surrounding IF, which Susie said was "pretty limited," one study said that it could help those living with obesity lose weight. At the same time, another study said IF didn't greatly impact weight loss.

"We want to be careful," said Susie.

Sharon Smalling, MPH, RD, LD, a clinical dietitian specialist at the Memorial Hermann Hospital in Texas, told the outlet that, though IF is safe and can help people "become more cognizant of a healthy eating pattern," anyone doing it should be careful and take note of the actual foods they're putting into their bodies.

"If you don't change your food choices, it's really not going to make any difference," Smalling said.

Intermittent fasting also isn't recommended for children or people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, Smalling added. Those living with diabetes should talk to their doctor before taking on IF, said Smalling, and those who use insulin could suffer from hypoglycemia if their blood sugar drops below healthy levels.

Smalling also noted the limited research and said that more long-term studies are needed to determine if intermittent fasting is actually beneficial.