Chris Hemsworth's Wife Elsa Pataky Shows Her Strength in Intense Workout

On Monday, Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky showed off her strength during an intense workout session with the Marvel star.

Pataky, 44, posted a video on Instagram in which she is seen pushing a weighted sled across the gym floor before Hemsworth, 37, steps behind her to watch her cross the finish line.

In the clip, Hemsworth, who follows a serious workout regimen of his own, looks impressed as his wife makes it across the floor with the weight.

"Get out of my way Thor!! . 😅," Pataky hilariously captioned the clip, taking a jab at her husband's buff Marvel character.

Both Hemsworth and Pataky, who share 6-year-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha, and daughter India, 8, have been open about their exercise and wellness habits.

Last year, the former model told Australia Body + Soul that she's been dedicated to being "healthy and fit" since she was a teenager.

"I was in awe of the fit, athletic body and my whole life became about exercise. I've never stopped since I was 14. I just fell in love with being healthy and fit," she said.

"[Chris and I] love to do sports, eat healthy and move our bodies. We've got the kids into surfing. Any hobbies to get them outside, and not on social media and computers. My daughter has been horse-riding with me since she was two-and-a-half," she added.

Hemsworth has been undergoing a major physical transformation not just to reprise his role at Thor, but also to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic about the wrestler's life.

Last year, Hemsworth spoke about preparing for the role in an interview with Total Film, saying, "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."