Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Three New Female Trainers to His Centr Wellness Platform

Chris Hemsworth continues to add a variety of fitness expertise to his successful wellness platform, Centr.



On Monday the actor, 39, announced the addition of three new experts to the platform, trainers Maricris Lapaix, Ingrid Clay and Jess Kilts. The fitness pros were hand-picked by Hemsworth and his Centr team to share their individual expertise with members and to be a part of Centr's overall mission focused on comprehensive mind/body wellness.

PEOPLE spoke with the new "recruits" who shared key elements of their own training and background and what they each hope to help members achieve through their workouts and philosophies.

Maricris Lapaix - Beginner cardio and strength training

"I've been coaching for over six years now, and my specialty is cardio and strength, and I love beginners," says Lapaix, who will be coaching a lot of Centr's beginner workouts. "For true beginners, I love helping them take their first steps [with fitness], encouraging them and focusing on the right mindset in terms of growth and just moving along at your pace and recognizing the successes and the different ways it looks for you."



Ingrid Clay - HIIT HIRT Strength

"I have taught group fitness for over 10 years," says Clay, who will be leading HIIT and HIRT strength sessions. "I'm a ex body builder and I specialize in HIIT, strength, and I also wrote a book called Science of HIIT. My background is super science-driven, so I apply that to pretty much everything I do. I'm also a plant-based chef."

Jess Kilts - Strength and conditioning



"I've been a coach for about 10 years now," says Kilts, who will lead strength and conditioning workouts. "Prior to that I was an emergency medical technician for about 15 years and I was a competitive power lifter. I'm a nutrition coach, a sports massage therapist and an athletic director of one of the gyms in Echo Park, CA."

Centr Fitness

Lapaix, Clay and Kilts say they appreciate how Centr supports a variety of fitness experts along with their various and individual exercise philosophies.

"I think it's important to work with people that welcome you to show up as your authentic self," says Lapaix. "For me, it's really about finding a space for everybody. I think there's a different growth path for everyone and based on their interest in finding what makes them feel good."

Clay likes to remind her clients and trainees that wellness is not about the quick fix. "A healthy lifestyle and working out, all of that takes time and it's a journey," she says. "I always say 'Enjoy the ride.' "

And Kilts says she appreciates being a part of an inclusive group of fitness professionals.



"I love the diversity in the trainers," she says of Centr. "Look at us. We don't necessarily look like the average ladies that have been pushed in the fitness industry for a long time. And when you attach yourself to something, you don't want to have to change who you are to accommodate them. With Centr, it was made clear from the start, they said: 'We want you just as you are and to do what you do.'"

Lapaix, Clay and Kilts' various workouts are now available on the platform. Centr offers a 7-day free trial, after which it's $29/month or $10/month with a year-long subscription.