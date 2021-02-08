Chris Hemsworth's Stunt Double Says It Was 'Difficult' to Match His Bulking Up for Marvel Movies

Becoming Thor is no easy task.

As Chris Hemsworth bulks up for his upcoming role in Thor: Love and Thunder, his stunt double is struggling to keep up.

Bobby Holland Hanton, 33, who has worked with Hemsworth since Thor: The Dark World in 2013, said in a recent interview on the Australian radio show Fitzy & Wippa that matching Hemsworth's current physical transformation has been the hardest yet.

"Everyone is like, 'Wow, look at the size and him', but I'm like, 'Yes, brilliant, now I have to put on that size as well,' " Hanton told the hosts. "I text him, I'm like, 'Thanks very much dude, this is going to be even harder this time!" '

He continued, "He's now the biggest he's ever been, so I have to be the biggest I've ever been."

Thor: Love and Thunder recently began production in Sydney, Australia. The film is set to see the return of Hemsworth as Thor, and also stars Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale.

The stuntman said that, in order to beef up to match Hemsworth's size, he's on an extreme nutrition and exercise regimen.

"Every two hours, we're eating. It's become a chore. I don't enjoy eating at all every two hours," he said.

And while Hanton said putting on the extra weight is "difficult on the body," Hemsworth seems to be handling it just fine.

"I find carrying around the extra weight is difficult and hard to maintain on the ligaments," Hanton said. "But he's all good. Look at him, he's a man mountain."

Hemsworth has been undergoing a huge physical transformation not just to reprise his role at Thor, but also to play Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic about the wrestler's life.

Last year, Hemsworth spoke about preparing for the film in an interview with Total Film, saying, "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."