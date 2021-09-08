The action star shared his workout of the day so followers can "give this little workout a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!"

Chris Hemsworth Is Looking More Ripped Than Ever as He Preps for a New Movie: 'Gearing Up'

A lot has changed in the last year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic started, but if there's one thing the world can count on, it's that Chris Hemsworth will be absolutely ripped for his latest movie role.

The action star, 38, is back to his usual workout grind as he gets ready to film the sequel to his 2020 Netflix movie Extraction, where he plays a black ops mercenary trying to rescue an Indian drug lord's kidnapped son. And fittingly for the role, Hemsworth getting extremely buff.

"Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel," he wrote on Instagram. "Transitioning from heavy weight training to a lot more body weight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed."

Hemsworth also included a video of his workout, which he wrote out so his followers could do it at home.

"Give this little work out a go and let the lungs scream for mercy!" he said, before instructing them to do three minutes of boxing, 50 squats, 40 sit-thrus, 20 core exercises and 25 push-ups, all of which he says to do four times, with two minutes of rest in between each set.

A few of the Thor star's famous friends weighed in on his workout, with Jake Gyllenhaal giving him two 💪🏼💪🏼 emojis and fellow Marvel star Jason Momoa calling him a "boss." Josh Brolin, meanwhile, had a different reaction, writing, "Damn! Once I finish this pizza I'm going to do that."

"As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical," he said. "I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."