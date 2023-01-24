Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Sprint Workout on the Treadmill: 'Nothing Better'

Chris Hemsworth is starting his week by working on his fitness — shirtless.

On Monday, the Spiderhead actor, 39, shared an Instagram video of him sprinting on a treadmill. He forwent a shirt and only sported a baseball cap, joggers and sneakers.

"Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit," he captioned the clip.

Hemsworth isn't afraid to show off his shirtless workout routines. However, one of his sons stole the show earlier this month.

The Marvel star shared a clip of him trying to meditate while underwater — but the moment was adorably interrupted when one of his 8-year-old twin sons swam by. In the clip, Hemsworth jokingly waved for him to get out of the frame.

"Don't let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you😂," he wrote alongside the video.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made it clear in the comments section that he was impressed with Hemsworth's physique.

"My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. 😂👊🏾," he wrote, adding: "Looking great brotha."

Though Hemsworth often shows off his muscles, he confessed that his wife wasn't a huge fan of his Thor body.

RELATED VIDEO: Elsa Pataky Got 'Competitive' with Husband Chris Hemsworth on the Set of Action Movie 'Interceptor'

In July, he told USA Today that wife Elsa Pataky was not impressed with the actor's single-minded devotion to bulking up for the title role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much,' " Hemsworth told the outlet. "There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.' "

The actor transformed his body during pandemic lockdowns in Australia, he said, where he swam, lifted weights, did martial arts and ate around 6,000 calories a day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison," Hemsworth said.

But the four-month mountaintop shoot also took a toll on the movie superhero, who said he might opt for a shortcut next time.

"It was one thing to train and eat that much and then sleep all day," he told USA Today. "Doing this and then a 12-hour set day was something different. It was horrible. I won't do it again. They can give me a fancy muscle-y costume next time. I'm done."