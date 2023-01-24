Chris Hemsworth Goes Shirtless for Sprint Workout on the Treadmill: 'Nothing Better'

In Chris Hemsworth's latest workout video on Instagram, the actor runs at lightning speed while showing off his toned physique

By
Published on January 24, 2023 09:58 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnwtqvTB3VL/?hl=en chrishemsworth Verified Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit 1d
Photo: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Chris Hemsworth is starting his week by working on his fitness — shirtless.

On Monday, the Spiderhead actor, 39, shared an Instagram video of him sprinting on a treadmill. He forwent a shirt and only sported a baseball cap, joggers and sneakers.

"Nothing better than some sprint training to start your week @centrfit," he captioned the clip.

Hemsworth isn't afraid to show off his shirtless workout routines. However, one of his sons stole the show earlier this month.

The Marvel star shared a clip of him trying to meditate while underwater — but the moment was adorably interrupted when one of his 8-year-old twin sons swam by. In the clip, Hemsworth jokingly waved for him to get out of the frame.

"Don't let distractions get in the way of your goals… no matter how hard they try to swim in front of you😂," he wrote alongside the video.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made it clear in the comments section that he was impressed with Hemsworth's physique.

"My one ab never looks this chiseled under water. 😂👊🏾," he wrote, adding: "Looking great brotha."

Though Hemsworth often shows off his muscles, he confessed that his wife wasn't a huge fan of his Thor body.

RELATED VIDEO: Elsa Pataky Got 'Competitive' with Husband Chris Hemsworth on the Set of Action Movie 'Interceptor'

In July, he told USA Today that wife Elsa Pataky was not impressed with the actor's single-minded devotion to bulking up for the title role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"My wife was like, 'Bleh, it's too much,' " Hemsworth told the outlet. "There are a lot of my male friends who are like, 'Yeah!' but a lot of female friends and family are like, 'Yuck.' "

The actor transformed his body during pandemic lockdowns in Australia, he said, where he swam, lifted weights, did martial arts and ate around 6,000 calories a day.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It came from boredom, sitting in COVID lockdown was like a prison," Hemsworth said.

But the four-month mountaintop shoot also took a toll on the movie superhero, who said he might opt for a shortcut next time.

"It was one thing to train and eat that much and then sleep all day," he told USA Today. "Doing this and then a 12-hour set day was something different. It was horrible. I won't do it again. They can give me a fancy muscle-y costume next time. I'm done."

Related Articles
THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, 2022.
Chris Hemsworth Says His Wife Thought His 'Thor' Muscles Were 'Too Much'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CnDHgRABngD/?hl=en hed: Chris Hemsworth’s son photobombs his shirtless underwater video – but the rock is still impressed
Chris Hemsworth's Son Photobombs His Shirtless Underwater Video – But The Rock Is Still Impressed
The Drew Barrymore Show Brandon Marshall Rips His Shirt Off While Talking About His New Health and Wellness Platform App https://www.thedrewbarrymoreshow.com/videos/brandon-marshall-rips-his-shirt-off-while-talking-about-his-new-health-and-wellness-platform
Drew Scott Strips Down on the Set of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in Hilarious Video
Chris Hemsworth son
Watch Chris Hemsworth and His Son Skateboard Through 'Palm Tree Barrels' in Impressive Video
Chris Hemsworth putting up his Christmas tree with his family. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl9fN90J1Xe/
Chris Hemsworth Attempts to Decorate Christmas Tree with Wife Elsa Pataky on His Shoulders: 'My Spine!'
Chris Hemsworth Hibachi Dinner
Watch Chris Hemsworth Catch Food in His Mouth at Family Dinner That 'Turned into a Full Blown Festival'
Chris Paul family
Chris Paul's 2 Kids: Everything to Know
Disney+ show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Learned He Has a Greater Chance of Getting Alzheimer's Disease: 'It Was Pretty Shocking'
Chris Hemsworth and trainer Luke Zocchi. photo credit: Centr
Chris Hemsworth's Trainer Luke Zocchi Talks How to Get Thor's Body (and Booty) Using His Centr Wellness App
Chris Hemsworth kids vacation
Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Abs During Outdoor Bath with His Sons: 'Kids Wanted to Go on a Boat Trip'
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky attend the Sydney premiere of Thor: Love And Thunder
Elsa Pataky Calls Husband Chris Hemsworth a 'Wife Tamer' in Honor of His Birthday: 'We Love You'
Chris Hemsworth
Chris Hemsworth Shares His 'Dad Superpower,' Reveals His Thor Hammer Ended Up in His Kids' Toybox
Actors Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of Marvel's "Avengers: Age Of Ultron" at Dolby Theatre on April 13, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Relationship Timeline
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Mark Baker/AP/Shutterstock (13008163o) Australian actor Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky pose for a photo with their twin boy's Tristan and Sasha during a red carpet event for the movie premiere of "Thor: Love and Thunder" at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney,Australia Movie Premier, Sydney, Australia - 27 Jun 2022
Chris Hemsworth Celebrates as His Son, 8, Gets His First Barrel Wave While Out Surfing Together
Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky
Chris Hemsworth Shows off His Spanish Skills as He Celebrates Wife Elsa Pataky's Birthday
Paul Forman
Everything to Know About Paul Forman from 'Emily in Paris' Season 3