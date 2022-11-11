Lifestyle Health Chris Hemsworth Fears Drowning as He Tests Himself with Special Forces Training in New Show 'Limitless' Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, from National Geographic, premieres Nov. 16 only on Disney+. By Dave Quinn Dave Quinn Instagram Twitter Dave Quinn is an Editor for PEOPLE, working across a number of verticals including the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. He joined in 2006 as a Writer/Reporter where he became known for his Bravo and Broadway exclusives across print and digital. Dave is the author of the No. 1 New York Times best-selling book, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of the Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It. He's appeared on many broadcasts including ABC's Good Morning America, Bravo's Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, E!'s Daily Pop, NBC's New York Live and PEOPLE's own Reality Check, as well as a number of podcasts like Bitch Sesh, Everything Iconic, Watch What Crappens, Hot Off the Mess, Mention It All, and PEOPLE Every Day. Prior to working at PEOPLE, Dave was the chief Theater Reporter for NBC New York and co-host of Entertainment Weekly's acclaimed TV Recaps series. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 11, 2022 06:30 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Chris Hemsworth is pushing the boundaries of what his body can do in his new six-episode Disney+ original series from National Geographic, and PEOPLE has an exclusive First Look! In Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, the 39-year-old Thor actor meets with world-class experts to learn about revolutionary new research and long-held traditions that can help people live healthier, smarter and longer lives. Hemsworth undergoes a series of extraordinary challenges designed by experts in an effort to understand the limits of the human body — trials like "drownproofing," a Special Forces resilience training technique in which one's hands and feet are bound while they're tasked with completing a series of underwater tasks like doing flips, swimming laps and floating. "The aim is to kick off the bottom 20 times, giving me just a split second to give me enough air," Hemsworth explains in an exclusive clip from the episode, which premieres Nov. 16. "There's all sorts of stupid stuff going through my head," he says in the clip. "Now I'm starting to think, what if I actually drown?" Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Abs During Outdoor Bath with His Sons: 'Kids Wanted to Go on a Boat Trip Disney+ If it sounds terrifying, that's because it is. In fact, its entire purpose is to increase Hemsworth's stress-levels so he can practice positive self-talk, a psychological technique to help him reframe his mindset. That's easier said than done, even for Hemsworth. "I think I find myself being stressed in situations I haven't been able to prepare for," Hemsworth says in the clip. "Of course I know I've got enough oxygen, I know these guys aren't going to let me drown, but I can feel my heartbeat racing ... the stress rising ... I can feel my lungs starting to burn ..." he adds. "It's brutal, and it's getting harder and harder. I can't even get my head up enough to catch a breath. That's when the panic begins." Chris Hemsworth Welcomes Three New Female Trainers to His Centr Wellness Platform Disney+ Hemsworth winds up failing his first attempt at the test, though viewers will have to watch the full episode to see if he improves. Social psychologist Dr. Modupe Akinola guides Hemsworth in his Stress-Proof trial. "Modupe has a way of smiling at you and making you feel like she's being nice while she's asking you to do something excruciatingly horrible!" says Hemsworth. As a stress and resilience expert from Columbia Business School, Modupe "has researched extensively why some people thrive under stress whilst others buckle under it," the release reads. "Her research shows that changing our understanding of stress, recognizing our power to master it, and even harnessing its performance-enhancing benefits rather than trying to dodge it, means we can reduce the risk of the stress-induced illnesses that affect so many of us, especially as we age." Disney+ Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is created by Darren Aronofsky and produced by Protozoa and Jane Root's Nutopia. In addition to the physical challenges, the series promises to show Hemsworth's emotional side, which "reveals a deeper, vulnerable, and honest side when confronted with some of life's most difficult realities." All episodes of Limitless with Chris Hemsworth hit Disney+ on Nov. 16.