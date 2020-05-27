Chris Cuomo 'Not 100 Percent' Recovered from Coronavirus, Has 'Funky Stuff in My Blood Work'

Chris Cuomo is still dealing with the aftermath of his battle with the coronavirus (COVID-19).

During Tuesday's episode of Cuomo Prime Time, the journalist said that he's still not fully recovered from the viral respiratory illness, despite testing negative for COVID-19 last month.

"People who've been through this have strange tales to tell and not a lot of great answers from doctors [in regard] to weird stuff in their blood work," Cuomo said. "I'm not back to where I was before I had the virus, but I can work. I can hang out. I can engage with my family."

After being cleared to donate plasma in order to help others who have contracted coronavirus, Cuomo said he plans to document the process for his show.

But the news anchor noted that his blood work has still not returned to normal.

Chris Cuomo

"I'm not 100 percent," he said. "There is funky stuff in my blood work, that doctors say is what they see in people who have had COVID. So it freaks me out a little bit."

"As long as there are other people who have the same kind of funky blood work, I'll just keep taking it one day at a time," he continued. "And, as relevant, I am always telling people about the experience."

Cuomo — who was open about his debilitating symptoms and painful recovery process — tested negative for the coronavirus after a month-long battle. He was also found to have the two antibodies said to potentially protect him from reinfection.

Coronavirus is highly contagious, as Cuomo's family of five has experienced. The host's wife, Christina, and their 14-year-old son, Mario, also contracted the virus.

"The virus worked through the family," he told his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, during Prime Time earlier this month. "It was me and Christina, and now Mario has the same symptoms she had, and he's got the coronavirus."

But the news anchor, who also shares daughters Bella, 17, and Carolina, 11, with Christina, clarified that everyone is now "doing fine."