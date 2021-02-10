"I grew up and began trusting in eating for my body and eating whole good foods," Chloë Grace Moretz said

Chloë Grace Moretz Says She Had an 'Unhealthy Relationship with Food for Years'

Chloë Grace Moretz admitted that she used to have an unhealthy relationship with food.

In the March cover story of Shape, the 24-year-old actress said, "I had quite an unhealthy relationship with food for years, always trying to create a calorie deficit and never feeling fully satisfied."

The Greta star now focuses on "conscious eating," which she described as "eat how you want, but do it smartly."

"I grew up and began trusting in eating for my body and eating whole good foods," Moretz continued. "And if I know that I'm going to have a big dinner or a big lunch, I have a little less in either direction. This has been really successful for me."

She also decided to only drink alcohol on the weekends. "It's very easy for me to fall into having a glass of wine every night, which affects my mental clarity," Moretz said.

The actress then shared how the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and quarantining at home impacted her lifestyle, revealing that she is no longer a pescatarian.

"Over quarantine, I just couldn't not have fried chicken," she said. "For a solid two weeks, I ate Dave's Hot Chicken: two fried chicken sandwiches every day. I was like, 'I've got to have it. I don't know what to do about this.' I became a little demon."

"Then I was like, 'Something happened. I'm not OK. My digestion isn't normal. I'm totally breaking out,' " she recalled. "Once I got on a food routine cycle, that really helped."

Moretz also decided to stop personal training during the pandemic, saying that she realized she was able to continue "regular exercise" on her own.

"Although it may not be as intense," she noted. "Some days, all I can muster is getting up and stretching. It's enough to say, 'I thought about working out, but now I'm sitting here and at least I'm having 20 minutes of quiet.' "

The star said that on those days she uses her "designated workout time to unravel my emotions."

"I thought maybe I had anxiety, but then the pandemic hit it, and I was like, 'Oh, I have anxiety for sure,' " she said. "My most calm and centered self is when I'm on set and busy. I tend to feel stress in the mundane everyday moments at home. Now that I'm home all the time, my anxiety is constantly being revved up. I've learned that when that fight-or-flight kicks in, it's up to me to catch those tendencies, recognize them, and respect them but then bring it back."

Moretz is now gearing up for the premiere of the highly anticipated animated/live-action adventure Tom and Jerry., which opens in theaters on March 5, 2021.

Shape's March issue hits stands Feb. 12.