The Grown-ish star and singer said that people used to criticize her body-baring outfits and claim she was posting them for "male attention" or that she was "trying to sell sex"

Chloe Bailey Used to Feel 'Really Insecure' from People Body Shaming Her on Social Media

Chloe Bailey has essentially grown up online — she launched her singing career at age 10 on YouTube — and the negativity she endured had a significant effect on her self-esteem.

The singer, 23, spoke with actress Taraji P. Henson on her Facebook Watch show Peace of Mind with Taraji about how she has learned to deal with social media body shaming.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been like, really insecure for a long time, and I'm finally at that place where I have self-confidence," Bailey said.

The Grown-ish star talked about getting comments on Instagram like "I want the old Chloe back," and another saying that she "look like a porn star…sad."

"I think there was a collective of them and I can't sit here and lie and say, 'Oh, I'm bulletproof, nothing hurt me,' because it honestly did," she said. "And I think what hurt me the most was when I would see some post saying how I'm doing this for male attention, or I'm just trying to sell sex to get attention for myself."

"And at first I was really getting sad about it," she continued. "But then I thought — why would I let that control my thoughts and feelings when I know it's a lie. So I kind of had to give it not so much power. I'm not doing anything crazy; I'm just loving and appreciating my body and I don't think there's anything wrong with that."

Bailey said she's started posting more body-conscious photos of herself on Instagram as she's developed more confidence, but that it took time.

"They were talking about me posting my body," Bailey said. "And ever since I was a little girl, I've always been curvy, to the point where sometimes it was my biggest insecurity. I remember the first time I got stretch marks. I was 12 at this field trip and we were hiking. I'm like, 'What is this?' I still have them all on my thighs."

RELATED VIDEO: Chloe X Halle Are the Beautiful New Faces of Neutrogena: 'You Can Be Yourself, Unapologetically'

Bailey said, though, that she no longer worries about them.

"As I've gotten older, I have learned to really appreciate my curves. I love my stretch marks. Every time I have a photoshoot I'm like, 'No, don't airbrush the stretch marks cause I like them.' "

Bailey said she's proud of how her confidence has grown.