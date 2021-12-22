China Locking Down City of 13 Million to Deal with COVID Outbreak

The restriction in Xi'an means that only one person per household in a city of 13 million people is allowed to leave the house every two days to buy necessities

Following a COVID-19 outbreak, the city of Xi'an in China is on lockdown — weeks before the country is set to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Since Dec. 9, the northern Chinese city — roughly 580 miles outside of Beijing — says it's recorded 143 infections, despite its strict zero-COVID strategy, which includes mass testing, universal masking and lockdowns to prevent outbreaks.

The restriction — which went into effect Thursday at midnight local time – means that only one person per household in a city of 13 million people is allowed to leave the house every two days to buy necessities, per state media.

Non-essential businesses have been forced to close their doors and local government workers have transitioned to work from home, after bars, gym and theaters were shut down the weekend prior.

Furthermore, travel outside the city is prohibited, prompting long-distance bus stations to shut down and checkpoints to be installed throughout city roadways. Many flights to and from the Xi'an airport have also been canceled. In order to leave the area, permission from officials is required.

According to the state-run Global Times, the city of Xi'an is simultaneously combating a rise in cases of hemorrhagic fever — an infection caused by rodents, which can "lead to death in serious cases." Those living in rural areas are most susceptible to the virus.

The World Health Organization reports that China has had 129,893 COVID-19 cases in total, with 5,699 resulting in death. The country says 2,627,703,000 COVID vaccines have been administered.

In October, the International Olympic Committee released its playbook on COVID-19 safety measures, ahead of the Olympic games set to kick off Feb. 4 in Beijing.

All athletes will be required to undergo daily COVID testing, regardless of vaccination status.

"We want everyone at the Games to be safe, that's why we're asking all participants to follow these guidelines," Christophe Dubi, executive director of the IOC, said in a statement. "Keeping everyone healthy will ensure the focus remains on the very fundamentals of the Olympic and Paralympic Games — the athletes and the sport."

The Winter Games will operate in a "closed-loop management system" after participants arrive — limiting travel to only Games-related venues within "designated vehicles."

All participants will be required to be tested for COVID-19 daily for the duration of the Games, regardless of vaccination status. Athletes will also be encouraged to wear masks and avoid crowded areas even if they are vaccinated, the playbook states. And anyone who tests positive during the Games could have to remain in quarantine in China for anywhere from 21 days up to five weeks.