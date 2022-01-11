According to a report released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 "might lead to diabetes through direct attack of pancreatic cells"

Children May Be More at Risk of Developing Diabetes Following COVID-19, According to CDC Report

A new study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that children who recovered from COVID-19 may be at a considerably higher risk of developing Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes.

The report, which was released Friday, explored two large insurance claim databases in the United States, specifically examining the frequency of newly diagnosed diabetes cases among children under 18 who were COVID-positive at some point between March 1, 2020 and June 28, 2021. The diabetes diagnoses were from patients 30 days post COVID-19 infection, compared to those who were not infected.

Researchers found an increase in new diabetes cases in both sets of insurance databases. The first database showed an increase of 166%, while the second set of data showed a lower increase of 31%.

"Even a 30 percent increase is a big increase in risk," Sharon Saydah, a researcher at the C.D.C who spearheaded the study told The New York Times. She explained that the stark difference between the findings of the two databases is likely a result of different ways of categorizing children as having COVID.

Dr. Saydah noted that most children were studied for about four and a half months, so it was still unclear if the diabetes would be chronic or improve over time. The increase in diabetes cases was witnessed in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

The study also found that diabetes was "116% more likely to occur among those with COVID-19" than among those with acute respiratory infections before the pandemic.

According to the report, COVID-19 "might lead to diabetes through direct attack of pancreatic cells."

"It's really important for clinicians, pediatricians and parents to be aware of the signs and symptoms of diabetes, so they can get their kids diagnosed," Dr. Saydah told the outlet.

Symptoms of diabetes include increased thirst, frequent urination, extreme hunger, unintended weight loss and fatigue. Type 2 diabetes differs from Type 1 in that former is largely diet related, though the CDC report did not differentiate between the types of diabetes found in the study.

The CDC's findings echo what doctors have already seen among adults who recovered from the virus, therefore the agency continues to highlight the benefits and importance of vaccines and masking up.