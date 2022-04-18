The World Health Organization is trying to find an explanation for the increase in severe hepatitis cases among young children

Children in U.S. and U.K. Contracting Extreme Cases of Hepatitis — and Officials Don't Know the Cause

The World Health Organization is investigating a series of severe hepatitis cases in young children.

The United Kingdom has identified 74 cases of severe acute hepatitis since an original 10 were reported in central Scotland earlier this month. The cause of the "unexpected significant increase" of cases is "unknown," the WHO said in a news release Friday. The children affected, described by WHO as previously healthy, are between the ages of 11 months and five years old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Alabama health officials released a similar statement following the WHO's announcement, citing nine cases of hepatitis dating back to November 2020. None of the children had any underlying health conditions, the release said, and two of the nine required liver transplants as a result of the infection.

In both the U.S. and U.K., the cause of the infections are unknown, but lab testing in the U.K. excluded hepatitis type A, B, C and E viruses. The virus that causes COVID-19 and adenovirus were "detected in several cases," the WHO said.

The increase in cases was first noticed on April 5, with 10 cases in central Scotland. Within three days, 74 cases had been identified across the U.K. Six children have required liver transplants. No deaths have been reported as of April 11.

With the cause of the severe infections unknown, the WHO said it is "very likely" more cases will be identified before the cause is discovered. Aside from adenovirus and COVID-19, the WHO said that no other epidemiological risk factors have been identified, including recent travel.

Since Friday's release, fewer than five potential cases have been identified in Ireland, and three cases were confirmed in Spain. The children range in age from 22 months to 13 years old. The WHO has not recommended any related restrictions on international travel.