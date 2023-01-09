New Recommendations for Treating Childhood Obesity Include Medications and Surgery for the First Time

Obese children as young as 12 should have access to medication, while those 13 and up can be considered for surgery, according to revised guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics

By
Published on January 9, 2023 01:59 PM
Health care, fitness and weight loss
Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

For the first time in 15 years, the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidance on recommendations and early intervention for children with obesity.

According to a new study, children as young as 12 should have access to medication, while surgery should be an option for kids 13 and older. These ideas run counter to the traditional "wait and see" approach that has been used for many years.

"Waiting doesn't work," said Dr. Ihuoma Eneli, co-author of the study from the American Academy of Pediatrics, told the AP. "What we see is a continuation of weight gain and the likelihood that they'll have (obesity) in adulthood."

According to the CDC, nearly 20% of young people in the United States are obese. The AAP researchers aimed to disprove the notion that obesity is a personal failure on the part of the patient, asserting instead that the condition has more to do with genetics.

"Obesity is not a lifestyle problem," Aaron Kelly, co-director of the Center for Pediatric Obesity Medicine at the University of Minnesota, told the outlet. "It is not a lifestyle disease," he said. "It predominately emerges from biological factors."

Co-authors of the study say obesity is a "chronic disease" that "should be treated with intensive and long-term care strategies." These strategies include lifestyle and behavioral changes. But some young patients need more help. While medication and surgery were formerly considered for only older patients, experts say that earlier intervention is key to stopping the crisis.

Wegovy is among a new class of drugs regulators have approved to lower the weight of people who are obese, a goal long sought by doctors and patients
Novo Nordisk

One such treatment is medication that was approved by the FDA last month.

Wegovy is a weekly injection made by Novo Nordisk that is used for patients ages 12 and older. A study in The New England Journal of Medicine found that the drug helped teens reduce their BMI by about 16% on average — a higher rate than in adults who take the medicine.

The new guidelines provide promising outcomes for the estimated 14.4 million young people who suffer from obesity. But doctors still stress diet and exercise.

"It's not that I'm against the medications," Dr. Robert Lustig, a pediatric endocrinology specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told the AP. "I'm against the willy-nilly use of those medications without addressing the cause of the problem."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Instead, Lustig said attention to a diet — one that counteracts highly processed, low-fiber foods which play a prominent role for those who struggle with their weight — should also play a role in treatment.

Related Articles
Close up of Black pregnant woman holding her belly
Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns
What to Know About Plenity, the New Prescription Weight Loss Treatment
What to Know About Plenity, the New Prescription Weight Loss Treatment
Medical Checkup: a Doctor Examining a Toddler at her Office
Pediatricians Vow to Eliminate 'Race-Based' Guidance Leading to Health Disparities
Sheryl Underwood
'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson from TLC's reality TV series "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" attends Build Brunch at Build Studio on March 14, 2019 in New York City.
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Is Considering Weight Loss Surgery — but Should Teens Get it? A Doctor Explains
healthcare worker explaining to young patient in medical clinic
Why Body Mass Index Is a Historically Flawed Health Standard for People of Color
Anxiety in children
All Children Ages 8 and Older Should Be Screened for Anxiety, U.S. Task Force Suggests
Paxlovid
New Data Suggests Pfizer's COVID Pill Paxlovid Won't Benefit Low-Risk, Vaccinated Patients
plan-b
What to Know About Emergency Contraception and Weight — Heavier People Can Still Take It, Expert Says
Paxlovid
What to Know About Paxlovid, the Antiviral Drug That the Bidens Were Prescribed for COVID
Paxlovid
FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Pill
Honey Boo Boo
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson, 16, 'Not 100%' Sure About Undergoing Weight Loss Surgery
flu-3.jpg
CDC Warns of a Rise in Cases of AFM, a Rare, Polio-Like Condition Among Children
Methotrexate tablets, cancer chemotherapy and immunosuppressive drug
'Roe v. Wade' Reversal Has Led to Restrictions on Medication for Patients with Autoimmune Disorders
Mixed race girl sleeping
Pediatric Hospitalizations Due to Accidental Melatonin Overdoses Spiked in Last Decade, CDC Says
Covid test
What to Know About COVID-19 Rebound, Links to Paxlovid Following Joe Biden's Relapse