Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He 'Fell Off the Wagon' After 10 Years Sober: 'I've Been Carrying a Lot of Shame'

“I thought I had it all handled. I thought ‘I got this.’ But I don’t. I am a work in progress,” the actor said after his relapse

By
Vanessa Etienne
Vanessa Etienne

Vanessa Etienne is an Emerging Content Writer-Reporter for PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 26, 2023 01:08 PM
Cheyenne Jackson says he fell off the wagon after 10 years of sobriety
Photo: Cheyenne Jackson/Instagram

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he has relapsed after 10 years of sobriety.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actor, who has been transparent about his past alcohol addiction, shared a candid post on Instagram detailing the "shame" he feels after his relapse.

"VULNERABLE is what I'm feeling today," the Broadway vet and American Horror Story star began. "After nearly a decade of sobriety I fell off the wagon. I've been carrying a lot of shame. Scared to share it. But I know it can help someone so here I go."

"I didn't want to disappoint anyone who has looked up to me as a sober person so I've been just burying it away," Jackson continued. "I took my eye off the ball. I stopped doing what I needed to do to keep myself on the path of my personal integrity. I could blame it on Covid. I could blame it on the state of the world. Mass shootings. A nation divided. The death of my co-star. But the truth is, I thought I had it all handled. I thought 'I got this.' But I don't."

"I am a work in progress. Always," he ended. "Thank you to my support system. Thank you to @jamieleecurtis and so many others who have been there for me. It means everything to me. If you are out there struggling, you are not alone and there is a solution. I love you. And I love myself today and that feels really good to say. #progressnotperfection."

Jackson's post was flooded with supportive comments as he vowed to work on his sobriety, including messages from Jamie Lee Curtis, Nia Vardalos, Sophia Bush, Harvey Fierstein, his husband Jason Landau, and more.

On Tuesday, the star returned to Instagram to say thank you to those wishing him well.

"Yesterday I put myself on blast and recommitted to my own sobriety and I guess I wasn't anticipating the outpouring of love that I have received," Jackson said in the video, noting that he's read over 2,000 personal DMs, texts and comments. "I just feel so loved and I feel grateful."

"I've always kind of prided myself on being a lone wolf, somebody who doesn't really need anybody, I can do it on my own," the father of two continued. "But as I get older I realize it doesn't really serve me in a lot of ways, and in my sobriety it definitely doesn't serve me because I need people and I need support."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cheyenne Jackson
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Back in 2014, Jackson spoke to NBC New York about his battle with addiction, calling himself a "high-functioning alcoholic."

"Practically nobody knew, not even my parents," he said at the time. "I always showed up, I knew my lines, I looked okay. [But] I always felt like I was missing out. That's why I drank and did drugs. I always felt like there was a party I hadn't been to, or 'Oh, where is everybody going now.' "

This was especially hard for the out actor "in the gay community," Jackson said, "where most of our interactions involve bars and parties."

When he decided to get sober, Jackson said he struggled with the idea of giving up that aspect of his social life.

"I thought, 'Now my social life is over so what am I going to do?' But I realized, I'm going to be more fun because I'll do the same stuff but I'll remember it. … I've been to every party, met everybody I wanted to meet and done everything I wanted to do. It's time to just grow up and be accountable and have some integrity."

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.

Related Articles
Cheyenne Jackson
Cheyenne Jackson Says His Family Helped Him Stay Sober amid COVID-19: 'I Gotta Be Fully On'
John Mulaney poses at the opening night of "Sea Wall/A Life" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on August 8, 2019 in New York City.
John Mulaney Says He 'Didn't Know the Nasal Swab Hurt' Until He Got Sober During the COVID Pandemic
The Hollywood Reporter's Power 100 Women In Entertainment - Arrivals
Lena Dunham Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety, Says 'This Was Impossible to Imagine' Before Rehab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO_7EJ5vs-0 Unstable" stars Rob Lowe, and his son, John Owen Lowe, stop by to give Drew Barrymore a sneak-peak of their new comedy. Plus, John Stamos stops by to hilariously surprise the father-son duo. Subscribe to The Drew Barrymore Show: / @thedrewbarrymore...
Rob Lowe Surprises Son John Owen with 5-Year Sobriety Chip on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': 'I'm Proud of You'
John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe attend the Netflix Unstable S1 premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on March 23, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Says He's 'Eternally Grateful' for His Dad's Help in Getting Sober
Macklemore Describes His Addiction "Like An Allergy" And How Recovery Was the Choice Between 'Life and Death'
Macklemore Describes Addiction as 'Like an Allergy' and Says Recovery Was a Choice Between 'Life and Death'
Lucy Hale attends the Opening Night Official After Party at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Lucy Hale Recalls 'Dark Place' Being a 'Textbook Binge Drinker' Before Her Sobriety
Men's Health, Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't'
Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Thought His Dad's Help Was 'Abrasive' During 'Lowest Points' of Addiction
https://twitter.com/KatieRost/status/1623190152569884673 — RHOP's Katie Rost Says She 'Relapsed' After Trying to Abstain from 'Drugs, White Claw, Adderall and Sex'
'RHOP' 's Katie Rost Says She 'Relapsed' After Trying to Abstain from 'Drugs, White Claw, Adderall and Sex'
Lucy Hale attends the Opening Night Official After Party at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 01, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Lucy Hale Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety: 'You Are Not Alone and You Are Loved'
Actors Kristen Bell (L) and Dax Shepard backstage at the People's Choice Awards 2017 at Microsoft Theater on January 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard's Relationship Timeline
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley's Addiction Battles: 'It's a Difficult Path to Overcome'
Michael Phelps and Hilary Phelps attend Whitney Phelps' ING NYC Marathon Training Session
Michael Phelps' Sister Reveals Battle with Alcoholism After 15 Years Sober: 'Alcohol Became My Safety'
Anthony Hopkins Celebrates 47 Years Sober With Inspiring Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
Macklemore
Macklemore Says He's 694 Days Clean After Relapse in Summer 2020
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Talks 'Putting My Sobriety First' After Being a 'Functioning Addict'