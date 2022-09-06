Cheryl Burke 'Very Proud' of Her Sobriety Journey, Hopes to be Sober 'the Rest of My Life'

Cheryl Burke is not getting ahead of herself — even after reaching a big milestone in her sobriety journey.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, posted a TikTok video on Monday reflecting on her four years of sobriety. Though she's excited about the progress made, she assured fans that she's still taking things slow in hopes of being alcohol-free for the rest of her life.

"I'm very proud of myself. I definitely am not thinking too far along cause what helped me get to the four years and what will get me through another four years or hopefully the rest of my life is really thinking about this whole process as one day at a time," she explained in the clip. "Sometimes one hour at a time, sometimes one minute at a time depending on where I'm at as far as my feelings and emotions go."

"There are days where I do think about it and I've been very open about it with you guys but I also know that that feeling too shall pass and as long as I continue to have this platform — and thank you guys for listening — I know that I'll be able to get through it for another four years. So happy birthday to me," Burke said, adding the hashtags "#soberbirthday" and "#onestepatatime" in the caption.

Burke first announced that she reached four years of sobriety in an Aug. 14 TikTok video.

"Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of MY SOBRIETY 🙏," she wrote in the 11-second video, responding to an on-screen prompt that asked her, "What am I celebrating?"

The video featured Burke posing in various jackets and sunglasses over several visual transitions, all set to an of Billie Eilish's hit song "Bad Guy."

Burke simply left 🎉🙏🏼🎉🙏🏼 emojis in her caption, along with the hashtags "#soberlife," "#onedayatatime," "#soberbirthday" and "#sobrietyrocks," among others.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Cheryl Burke. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Last month on an episode of Burke's Burke in the Game podcast, the professional dancer admitted she's been thinking about drinking a lot more lately and told her listeners that she's "trying to practice what I preach" and take her sobriety journey day by day.

"I don't wanna say that I've been feeling like drinking again lately, but it's definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal," she said. "I talked to my therapist about it and I guess also because I haven't been very active with the program and with taking that fourth step that I seem to be stuck on for like the longest time now, but I'm going to slowly get back into it."

"I just noticed, though, when I was out with my friends the other night, that there's a time frame where I should not be out, and I think it's past 10:30," Burke explained. "I know that's like a senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, people want to go out afterwards. I think I'm best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night."

The dancer said that it's been helpful for her to go public with her sobriety struggles because "once you call it out, the shame goes away."

"I'm really trying to call it out, because that is the name of the game and so that I don't unfortunately or fortunately relapse," she said. "I don't want to have to even have that discussion. I think it's important to hold myself accountable and that's what I'm doing by talking to you guys."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.