Cheryl Burke Revealed She Has Never Experienced an Orgasm During Intercourse

Cheryl Burke is opening up about her sex life.

On Tuesday's episode of her podcast Burke in the Game, the Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, admitted that she had not been completely honest during her interview with sex therapist Miss Jaiya last week.

The professional dancer — who filed for divorce from husband Matthew Lawrence in February — realized she wanted to confess her experience because she has always been "an open book" with her fans.

"I've never really, I guess, had an orgasm before when it comes to intercourse," she explained. "This doesn't reflect on any partner I've been with. It only reflects on me."

"I think the reason I didn't want to say it [at the time] was because I didn't want to hurt anyone," she added. "But that has nothing to do with the person, it has everything to do with me and my shame and my child abuse and my vulnerability."

In 2015, Burke opened up about the molestation she experienced as a child during TLC's documentary Breaking the Silence. She shared that her father moved to Thailand when she was a young child and her mother remarried and asked a neighbor in his 60s to care for her when she was kindergarten. It was then, she said, that the cycle of molestation began: "He would cuddle me, he would make me watch pornographic videos. He was kind of like that fatherly figure – I think he knew my weakness, that I was very insecure. He knew that no one was ever around."

"I couldn't speak up for myself," she added at the time. "It was hard for me to say no. In a weird way it was like I didn't want to hurt him."

Last week, the television personality revealed on Instagram that she hasn't "had sex since 2021" while promoting her interview with Jaiya.

Burke responded to the reaction to her social media confession on the latest episode of her podcast.

"It feels so good knowing I'm not alone," she shared. "Some of you guys have gone literally years without it and because ultimately everyone is saying is there just hasn't been the right one yet and I think in society today, we kinda judge the fact that wait we have to have sex every week just to feel like we're enough and actually, don't agree."

She continued, "I used to have to want that and I think that was because I didn't think I was enough and validated myself through engaging in physical activity like that."

In May, Burke told PEOPLE that she wanted be "vulnerable" on her new podcast.

"This is really opening up my life, which I feel like comes natural, but I also have to be okay to open up my heart," she shared. "This is a really trying time for me right now in my life, and I think naturally what I tend to do is I tend to build a wall. And I am not attainable in that sense, but I think this is part of my work, is to let that guard down regardless of feelings and being able to be okay with that."

Burke added that listeners will have a say in the direction of the show.