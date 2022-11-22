Cheryl Burke Is Focusing on Mental Health Following Her 26-Season Run on 'DWTS'

The professional dancer announced her retirement from the show in an Instagram post on Sunday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She is a graduate of The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelors in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at Fansided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.  

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 09:38 PM
Cheryl Burke
Photo: Jordan Fisher

Cheryl Burke is leaving Dancing with the Stars with new goals in mind.

The professional dancer, 38, announced her retirement from the show in an Instagram post on Sunday and, following the season 31 finale on Monday, expressed that she's shifting her attention to be a mental health advocate.

"I believe that I've been given and blessed to have this platform to be able to talk about my own experience. I'm no professional, but I do know how I help people by talking about my journey," she told E! News following the show, adding that she also hopes to launch a dance program next year that "has to do with mental health and movement."

Burke competed on the show for 26 seasons and became the first professional dancer to win two consecutive seasons.

SAM CHAMPION, CHERYL BURKE DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Elvis Night” – The 15 remaining couples “Can’t Help Falling in Love” with Elvis this week as they take on all-new dance styles to music by The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Week two of the mirorrball competition will stream live MONDAY, SEPT. 26 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
Christopher Willard/abc

Before appearing on her last season of DWTS with Good Morning America weather anchor Sam Champion, she used the downtime from the show to launch the podcast Burke in the Game.

On the podcast, she openly talks about mental health with doctors and celebrity friends.

After news of her retirement was made public, she opened up to PEOPLE about how the show, as well as her sobriety journey, has taken a toll on her own mental health.

"I feel like I really have evolved and have just done a lot of work within myself and to continue to be judged, to continue to worry about my body, to continue to worry about if I look good or not look good in a costume is not where I am at today," she said.

RELATED VIDEO: DWTS' Cheryl Burke Returns to Wedding Venue to 'Reflect' amid Divorce from Matthew Lawrence

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Although she's been sober for four years, she also expressed that her public divorce from ex Matthew Lawrence has not made the journey easier.

"I didn't want this," she said on Red Table Talk earlier this month. "My parents got divorced and I would've loved to not have, so that wasn't the plan. I'm not proud of it, for sure. But then there's also a point where I need to put myself first and my sobriety first."

Related Articles
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Cheryl Burke attends the FL!P And IMARAÏS Beauty Partnership Launch Party at Casita Hollywood on November 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)
Cheryl Burke Is Saying Goodbye to 'DWTS' After 26 Seasons: 'I Have Been Crying Nonstop'
Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke Talks 'Putting My Sobriety First' After Being a 'Functioning Addict'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CaiFmlIPbP1/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link cherylburke's profile picture cherylburke Verified Taking a few days alone to focus inward, reflect and really try to feel my feelings - with my partner in crime of course Credit: Cheryl Burke Instagram
Cheryl Burke Thanks Her Dog for 'Keeping Me Going' amid Sobriety Journey: 'Full-Blown Dog Mom'
DWTS Finale season 31
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 Finale: A New Celebrity Becomes the Mirrorball Champion
Witney Carson attends the 2022 American Music Awards
'DWTS' Pro Witney Carson Debuts Baby Bump on 2022 AMAs Red Carpet — and Squeezes in a Quick Dance
cheryl burke
Cheryl Burke Reflects on 'DWTS'' Impact amid Tough Times: 'Gives Me a Purpose in Life'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by MediaPunch/Shutterstock (12374651bb) Jodie Sweetin The Art Of Protest at 24th Annual Dances with Films Film Festival, TCL Chinese Theatre, Hollywood, California, USA - 27 Aug 2021
Jodie Sweetin Says Sharing Struggles with Addiction Helps Demystify the Disease
Cheryl Burke Says Her High School Boyfriend Whipped Her with a Belt
Cheryl Burke Says High School Boyfriend 'Whipped Me with a Belt'
cheryl burke
Cheryl Burke Confirms Season 31 of 'DWTS' Is 'Likely' Her Last as a Pro: 'It's Hard to Say Goodbye'
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence
Cheryl Burke May Head to Trial Over Her Dog Though Divorce from Matthew Lawrence Is Finalized
Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence Finalize Divorce
Braunwyn Windham-Burke
'RHOC' 's Braunwyn Windham-Burke Celebrates 1,000 Days Sober: 'I've Been Through a Lot'
cheryl burke
Cheryl Burke 'Very Proud' of Her Sobriety Journey, Hopes to Be Sober the 'Rest of My Life'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Crash/Imagespace/Shutterstock (9638497dt) Matthew Lawrence 25th Annual Race to Erase MS Gala - Arrivals 20 Apr 2018; https://www.instagram.com/p/CaGcdonJytM/. Cheryl Burke/Instagram
Cheryl Burke Says Dog Custody Battle with Ex Matthew Lawrence Is 'Cruel': 'She's My Dog'
cheryl burke
Cheryl Burke Slams Unnamed Cheating Ex in TikTok After Finding 'Viagra' and 'Hidden' Necklace
cheryl burke, selma blair
Cheryl Burke Praises the 'Lasting Impression' Selma Blair Made on 'DWTS' : 'A True Angel'