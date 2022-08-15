Cheryl Burke Celebrates 4 Years of Sobriety: 'One Day at a Time'

Cheryl Burke marked a milestone in her sobriety.

The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, shared on TikTok late Sunday that she had celebrated four years of sobriety over the weekend.

"Realizing I just celebrated 4 years of MY SOBRIETY 🙏," Burke wrote in the 11-second video, responding to an on-screen prompt that asked her, "What am I celebrating?"

The video features Burke posing in various jackets and sunglasses over several visual transitions, all set to an of Billie Eilish's hit song "Bad Guy."

Burke simply left 🎉🙏🏼🎉🙏🏼 emojis in her caption for the TikTok, along with the hashtags "#soberlife," "#onedayatatime," "#soberbirthday" and "#sobrietyrocks," among others.

On an episode of Burke's Burke in the Game podcast released Aug. 2, Burke admitted she's been thinking about drinking a lot more lately and told her listeners that she's "trying to practice what I preach" and take her sobriety journey day by day.

"I don't wanna say that I've been feeling like drinking again lately, but it's definitely been on my mind a lot more than normal," she said. "I talked to my therapist about it and I guess also because I haven't been very active with the program and with taking that fourth step that I seem to be stuck on for like the longest time now, but I'm going to slowly get back into it."

"I just noticed, though, when I was out with my friends the other night, that there's a time frame where I should not be out, and I think it's past 10:30," Burke explained. "I know that's like a senior citizen time, but I noticed that after dinner, people want to go out afterwards. I think I'm best just to drop people off as the designated driver and go on my merry way because I am triggered by people who have more than maybe a couple drinks around me, especially late at night."

The dancer said that it's been helpful for her to go public with her sobriety struggles because "once you call it out, the shame goes away."

"I'm really trying to call it out, because that is the name of the game and so that I don't unfortunately or fortunately relapse," she said. "I don't want to have to even have that discussion. I think it's important to hold myself accountable and that's what I'm doing by talking to you guys."

Cheryl Burke. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In October 2021, Burke opened up about her experience with alcoholism during the Heart of the Matter podcast hosted by Elizabeth Vargas. Burke shared there that when she started drinking at age 21 after moving to Los Angeles, her life was quickly consumed by alcohol.

Burke told Vargas she would drink with an "all or nothing" approach and was often "super mean" to herself, which made her drink more, noting that her tolerance for alcohol eventually reached a point where she said, "nothing got me drunk."

"I was a functioning drunk for sure," she told Vargas, explaining that she tried to set rules for herself to curb her drinking — like only drinking after 5 p.m. or not drinking alone — but ultimately struggled to stick by the orders she had given herself.

"I was drinking because I was numbing, and we all know that that's a scary place," she said, adding, "It was survival mode constantly, seven days a week for me."

She decided to quit drinking for good when she started to have allergic reactions to alcohol, particularly when a single shot of whiskey caused her to break out in hives at her engagement party.

"I had this saying: 'I don't trust people that are sober,'" Burke told Vargas about her past views on sobriety. "There's obviously some demons that they're living. I was so ignorant to the fact that everything that I thought was weak is actually the most courageous thing you can possibly do."

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, please contact the SAMHSA helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.