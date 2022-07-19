Cher said she was 18 and with Sonny Bono when she suffered her first pregnancy loss

Cher Recalls Suffering First of 3 Miscarriages at 18 Years Old: 'I Was Screaming in Pain'

Cher is sharing her story of pregnancy loss amid the fallout of the Supreme Court's historic overturning of Roe v. Wade.

In a tweet Monday night, the music legend revealed that she suffered three miscarriages when she was younger, the first at just 18 years old.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was alone in our house," wrote Cher, now 76. "[Sonny Bono] came home & I was sobbing, & rocking on our floor."

"When I got 2 dr I was screaming in pain. Couldn't even stop in elevator," she went on. "Dr sent me straight 2 hospital, & in2 operating rm. WHAT WOULD HAPPEN 2 ME TODAY😭"

Cher went on to welcome two children: Chaz Bono, with Sonny (who died in 1998 at age 62), and Elijah Blue Allman, with second husband Gregg Allman, who died in 2017 at age 69.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Cher's story comes weeks after SCOTUS' decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision of 1973 that granted women the right to an abortion in every state.

The 6-to-3 ruling reverses nearly 50 years of precedent and will completely change the landscape of women's reproductive rights by giving individual states the power to decide whether to allow the procedure. It is estimated that nearly half the country will enact near-total bans in the coming months. The decision will divide the country, with most blue states allowing abortion and most red states severely limiting it.

Cher has been open on social media about her pro-choice stance and tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday morning, "WOMEN ARE SUFFERING & WILL EITHER BLEED OUT,WHILE DRS LOOK ON,OR BE SENT HOME TILL THEIR COMPLICATIONS ARE BRINGING THEM CLOSE TO⚰️."

"IF SENATE & CONGRESS GO TO REPUBLICANS ... THERE WILL BE NO ABORTIONS, OR PRE NATAL CARE IN [the U.S.]," she said in another tweet. "WOMEN WILL BLEED OUT,& DIE,WHILE SOME GROUPOF OLD WHITE REPUBLICAN 'MEN' DECIDE WHAT MEDICAL TREATMENT U DESERVE."

RELATED VIDEO: Roe v. Wade Overturned by SCOTUS: "We Can Only Talk About What Roe v. Wade Protected, Past Tense"

The House of Representatives passed two bills Friday that would protect nationwide access to reproductive healthcare, including abortion, in response to the Roe v. Wade decision last month.

One bill, the Ensuring Women's Right to Reproductive Freedom Act — which passed 223-205 — would protect a patient's right to travel across state lines for abortion services.

Another bill, the Women's Health Protection Act — which passed 219-210 — would allow healthcare workers the right to provide abortion services and patients the right to obtain them, regardless of several state bans.