Cher Reveals Her Fitness Routine from Yoga to Abs and Zumba: 'Whoa'

Cher's fitness routine isn't for the faint at heart.

The legendary singer, 75, revealed her workout regimen on Twitter Tuesday.

"Just came up from,Abs, Zumba,Yoga,Wall Sits." she wrote.

But she didn't end there, adding that she had a "step class" scheduled for Wednesday, along with yoga and "different abs."

"WHOA," she continued.

Cher went on to say that her friend "Pauli "has a friend" who made a "strange" comment about her appearance in a recent M.A.C. Cosmetics commercial, stating that the "Believe" singer "still walks the same way she did when she was young."

Cher and "Tap In" rapper Saweetie, 28, star in M.A.C. Cosmetics' "Challenge Accepted" campaign, launched earlier this month, where the duo opens up about taking risks, getting glam, and the secret to eternal youth.

While speaking on the campaign, Cher got candid about her signature jet-black tresses, proclaiming that they're here to stay.

"[Going gray] is fine for other girls," she recently told PEOPLE. "I'm just not doing it!"

As for her other notable beauty looks, the star was happy to revisit some classic Sonny & Cher-era disco makeup, because she still enjoys mixing it up with her beauty look when the occasion calls for it. "It's all about having fun," she shared. "I just think that people who worry about the way someone puts on their makeup should get a life."

Still, her own beauty philosophy has evolved over the years. "It's had to morph. It's had to have changes," she said, adding that rather than being in a full face of makeup these days, you're more likely to see her with a freshly-washed face and "hair in a knot, because I'm going to the gym."

Cher also isn't afraid of a little extra glam with "big eyelashes," she said before giving advice to those hoping to impersonate her iconic look.

"I think a little bit less is more, because sometimes you can shoot for it and shoot past it."