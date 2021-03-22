"One's definitely broken, the other one might just be in a bad mood," the comedian said of her injuries

Chelsea Handler Says She Has a ‘Torn Meniscus’ and at Least 1 Broken Toe After Skiing Injury

Chelsea Handler's body took a beating during her last day on the slopes.

On Sunday, the comedian, 45, shared a series of videos and photos from a day out at Whistler Blackcomb ski resort in British Columbia, Canada.

In addition to documenting some of her more triumphant moments, she also shared a clip of herself laughing off a fall.

"I ski so many days a year and I keep falling like this!" she said with a laugh while still submerged in the snow. "I skied into one tree today."

"It's just ridiculous. I got no respect on the mountain." she added.

Handler also went on to praise her skiing guide, saying she "kicked my ass from January to March and has dragged my ass through some serious s—."

However, later that night, Handler shared that she had suffered some injuries during the outing. "I have a torn meniscus, two broken toes, I think," she said in an Instagram Story update. "One's definitely broken, the other one might just be in a bad mood and my arm broke a tree."

"But I can ski down almost anything," she added with a smile.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a torn meniscus is one of the "most common knee injuries," and can take place during "any activity that causes you to forcefully twist or rotate your knee, especially when putting your full weight on it."



While people are sometimes able to heal naturally, a torn meniscus can also require surgery.

Over the past few months, Handler has spent plenty of time on the slopes.

Towards the beginning of ski season last year, the comedian jokingly outlined several regulations to follow to make the activity safer during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This ski season is going to be a little bit more f— up than previous seasons," she said. "A. there's going to be no Après. If you go skiing, do not go and mingle and slam your juice into somebody else's mouth just because you're excited that you went down a double black diamond, okay?"

"Get your sh— together, people. We're going to ski and we're going to ski safely, with double masks on and no penetration," she added.

Handler even commemorated her latest birthday by taking a pantsless ski ride.