Handler said that Koy, a fellow comedian, has "redeemed my faith in men," and says that around him she "can be completely myself"

Chelsea Handler Says Her Boyfriend Jo Koy Calls Her Cellulite 'Sexy': 'The More the Merrier'

Chelsea Handler's boyfriend Jo Koy is attracted to everything about her — even the cellulite and stretch marks that she used to bemoan.

Handler, 47, went Instagram official with Koy, a fellow comedian, in September, and since then she's been joyfully sharing how he's changed her life.

And during a surprise appearance at a comedy show in Los Angeles on Tuesday, where she warmed up the crowd for Koy, Handler said that he's helped her appreciate her body, Today reported. Talking about a recent trip to Hawaii, the actress said that she was disappointingly pointing out cellulite on her arms that she hadn't noticed before when Koy shut it down.

"He goes, 'Honey, cellulite is what makes a woman a woman. That's f---ing sexy. The more the merrier,' " she recalled. "I'm like, 'Is that a sentence?! Hold on, let me write that down!' "

When Koy came on, he affirmed that he thinks "cellulite is sexy."

"If you don't have cellulite, then I mean …let me see a dimple," he said with a laugh. "When there's nothing, I'm like, 'What is that? That hasn't seen anything.' "

"We need s---. We need dimples and stretch [marks]," he continued. "That kind of a woman… can do anything. Not sexually, just anything! That's a tough f---ing woman."

Koy and Handler were friends for nearly 20 years before they started dating, and since then they've both gushed about their relationship. Handler said during her set that Koy loves her "confidence and my unwillingness to take s--- from anybody."

"Instead of having to shrink my personality, I can be completely myself," she said to applause from the audience.

Handler also recounted a time when Koy insisted on going out at 2:30 a.m. to pick up tampons for her.

"I said to him, 'You have redeemed my faith in men. Meeting you has made me understand that there has to be more men like you out there,'" she said. "And we all need to know that."

Handler has long mined her romantic ups and downs for comedy, but since falling in love with Koy she's been sharing their happiness, and told others not to settle.