Chelsea Handler Recalls Health Scare, Says She Developed Cardiomyopathy Due to Stress

The comedian was forced to cancel multiple shows on her Vaccinated & Horny Tour after she was hospitalized in February

Chelsea Handler is opening up about the health scare that had her hospitalized earlier this year.

The 47-year-old comedian revealed in her E! News digital cover story that she developed cardiomyopathy back in February due to stress. "It's basically like you bruised your heart in an instant moment of too much adrenaline," she explained.

Cardiomyopathy is a form of heart disease that affects the heart muscle and makes it difficult to pump blood to the rest of the body, according to the American Heart Association.

Handler told the outlet that she quickly questioned her doctor about whether the condition was "instant" or had been developing over time.

"And he says, 'Well, it's an instance, but you've basically been very stressed for a long period of time and you probably did not recognize that,'" she recalled. "And I was like, 'Oh, s—.'"

Handler added that her doctor said the diagnosis was shocking as it's opposite of her typical easy-going personality displayed on screen and in her comedy shows. She said her doctor asked, "Isn't your whole schtick that you don't take yourself too seriously?"

After agreeing, Handler told E! that he added, "Well, then you should start taking your own advice, because you're taking yourself too seriously."

"And I thought, 'God, you're right. What am I doing here? I'm stressed out so much that I landed in the hospital?'" Handler continued. "I mean I'm fine now. Everything's healed and I'm all set. But I was like, 'Oh, good advice: Practice what you preach.'"

Handler first revealed she was hospitalized in February, sharing on Instagram that she was forced to call off multiple Oregon shows on her Vaccinated & Horny comedy tour due to the health scare.

The Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea author filmed a clip while in the hospital, where she assured fans she was okay and would find alternate dates for the canceled shows.

"I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene," Handler said from her hospital bed. "I had a scare at the hospital, and I don't have COVID, and I'm okay, but I had to reschedule my shows."

"So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I'm sorry that I had to cancel," she continued. "But I'm all OK. And I'm not pregnant."

Days later she shared an update for fans after leaving the hospital. "OK, everybody, I'm safe and sound. Everything's OK," she said in the video with a sheet mask on her face. "I'm just gonna chill out for a couple weeks to recover."