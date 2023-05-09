Chelsea Handler Goes Topless While Encouraging Men to Get a Vasectomy: 'Time to Do Your Part'

The comedian, 48, urged men to take more responsibility for birth control in an Instagram video, saying women are "exhausted" from shouldering the entire burden of preventing unwanted pregnancy

By
Stephanie Emma Pfeffer
Published on May 9, 2023 09:37 AM
Chelsea Handler
Photo: Chelsea Handler/Instagram

Chelsea Handler has some advice for men: Get snipped.

The comedian, 48, posted an Instagram video in which she's topless and giving herself a breast exam while encouraging men to get vasectomies.

In the post, which she captioned "Men, it's time to do your part," Handler calls herself "Chesty Handlerberg" and covers her breasts with her hands.

"As a women with natural breasts — not that that has anything to do with this — it is time to explore vasectomies," she says in the video, encouraging men to take a more proactive role in their sexual health.

"Since the beginning of time, women have been ducking and diving and dodging pregnancy face first — or pikachu first — and, frankly, they're exhausted," she said.

"We've had to listen to men say things like, 'Girl, but using a condom doesn't feel so good', or 'Can't you just take birth control?" Or "Oops, I forgot to pull out". Enough, you little horny little pigs in blankets," she said.

She moved on to talking about the negative side effects of contraceptives for women, including pain from IUDs and undesirable hormonal effect from oral birth control pills.

The message throughout the video is that men need to be more responsible for unwanted pregnancies, and that they should do their part by getting vasectomies.

"Women are tired of making concessions for men — especially in the bedroom," Handler said.

"We have already been through enough letting you wear socks while you penetrate us," she added dryly. "So, man up, men, and if you can't do that, enjoy the company of your hand."

She ended the video with the quip: "Vasectomies. One snip and that's it."

Handler is not shy about showing her body on Instagram to make a point. In March she posted a video touting the advantages of one-night stands. She also celebrated her birthday by posting a photo of herself skiing in a bikini. And in September 2022, she helped kick off a SKIMS bra campaign by appearing in a bra and panties, saying "My boobs are awesome."

