Chelsea Handler Cancels Comedy Shows After Suffering Hospital 'Scare'

Chelsea Handler canceled three shows in Oregon after being hospitalized, but she's assuring fans she doesn't have COVID-19 and she isn't pregnant

Chelsea Handler was forced to unexpectedly call off multiple Oregon shows on her Vaccinated & Horny comedy tour after she suffered a health "scare."

Handler, 46, apologized to fans Friday on her Instagram Story after calling off her Friday show in Eugene and her Saturday shows in Portland. The comedian filmed a clip while in the hospital, where she assured fans she was okay and would find alternate dates for the canceled shows.

"I am so sorry I had to cancel my shows tonight in Portland and my show in Eugene," Handler said from her hospital bed. "I had a scare at the hospital, and I don't have COVID, and I'm okay, but I had to reschedule my shows."

"So, I just wanted to say that, and I will see you all when I see you, and I'm sorry that I had to cancel," she continued. "But I'm all OK. And I'm not pregnant."

People's Choice Awards Chelsea Handler

Handler also shared the news in a separate Instagram post, where she wrote that she was canceling her shows due to "unforeseen circumstances." Her Eugene show has been pushed to March 4, while her two Portland shows have been rescheduled for March 5.

"Chelsea is deeply saddened to have to cancel tonight's and tomorrow's Portland and Eugene shows and looks forward to giving you a spectacular show in the near future," the caption of her post read.

A rep for Handler did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Handler previously opened up about her tour in an interview with Extra in August, telling the outlet, "Vaccinated and Horny is a very apt way to describe my state of mind and a lot of people's states of mind in this current time that we're in right now."

The comedian said she wants to "bring people together" with her tour, which covers "everything that happened during COVID," including "the ridiculousness of trying to date during COVID."

Since her Extra interview, Handler has found love with boyfriend Jo Koy, with whom she went Instagram official in September.

Handler and Koy, 50, first met nearly 20 years ago after being introduced by a mutual friend. Koy later appeared on Chelsea Lately — Handler's E! talk show that ran 2007-2014 — but it wasn't until recently that their friendship turned romantic, Handler confirmed on her podcast, Dear Chelsea, in October.

In a November Instagram post, Handler said Koy had "renewed her faith in men." She wrote, "Do you know how hot it is to have a man be turned on by my honesty, strength, and confidence?"

She continued, "Someone who loves the fact that I'm not going to take anyone's s— and isn't intimidated or emasculated by my fierceness? Jo has renewed my faith in men."