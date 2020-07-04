Charlie Sheen had previously revealed in 2019 that one of his goals for the year was to quit smoking

Charlie Sheen Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Giving Up Smoking: 'Trust Me the Sooner the Better'

Charlie Sheen is commemorating a health milestone.

On July 4, The Two and a Half Men alum, 54, shared that it had been one year since he quit smoking.“Dear @my lungs,” he wrote on Twitter. “It was one year ago TODAY, that I quit smoking ! hashtag - YOU'RE WELCOME !”

“If I could go back in time and have NEVER STARTED, I would absolutely do so,” the actor added. “If you are on the fence about quitting, trust me; the sooner the better ! happy 4th !”

Sheen previously celebrated one year of sobriety in 2018. “So, THIS happened yesterday! a fabulous moment, in my renewed journey,” he wrote on Twitter at the time, alongside a photo of his Alcoholics Anonymous medallion.

In a 2019 episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, the actor opened up about what pushed him to pursue sobriety. “About a year-and-a-half ago, it just hit me that I knew it was time to make a change,” he said.

“And, you know, it didn’t require some crazy rehab stint or a shootout with the cops,” Sheen added. “It didn’t require anything super dramatic and crazy and front-page news.”

In January 2019, Sheen told PEOPLE and other reporters that he was proud of all the progress he had made so far.

“I try not to think too far down the line, but I’m excited to just have made some changes to give myself a shot and do some cool things professionally,” he said. “I’m proud of finally being consistent and reliable and noble. If things are insane over there or wherever it happens, the kids know that a return to dad is very organized and nurturing.”

At the time, Sheen also shared that one of his big goals for the year was to quit smoking. "I did the resolutions before the new year showed up, but I have to work on the smoking thing,” he said.

Image zoom Charlie Sheen Rich Polk/Getty Images

Sheen has long battled substance abuse. In January 2016, he opened up to Dr. Oz about his past attempts to quit drinking, joking that he must have tried to say no to the bottle “about 2,000” times over the years.

He said he fell off the wagon after receiving his HIV diagnosis.