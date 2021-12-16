Charlie Puth Tests Positive for COVID-19: 'I'm Not Feeling Amazing'

Charlie Puth cautioned his fans to "be safe and careful this holiday season" after he tested positive for COVID-19

Charlie Puth has tested positive for COVID-19.

The "Attention" singer, 30, announced his diagnosis on Twitter Wednesday, telling fans that he's "not feeling amazing" and to "be safe and careful this holiday season."

"I tested positive for Covid this morning," Puth began. "I'm not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I'll speak to you very soon."

Puth's replies were filled with fans wishing him a speedy recovery as his mother, Debra, tweeted: "I'm so glad you are vaccinated.

Earlier this year, Puth opened up about getting the COVID-19 vaccine, writing on social media: "I got my second shot today feeling a little wooooozy and loopy."

Puth is the latest celebrity to reveal a COVID-19 diagnosis. Billie Eilish recently shared that she tested positive for the virus in August after she had been vaccinated.

The "Bad Guy" singer, 19, told Howard Stern during a Monday appearance on The Howard Stern Show, "I didn't die, and I wasn't gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible," adding, "I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost."

Eilish praised the COVD-19 vaccine, telling Stern, "I think if I weren't vaccinated, I would have, like, died, because it was bad … When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you're sick, you feel f---ing horrible."

The U.S. is currently seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with and increasing number of infections coming from the highly contagious omicron variant. On Wednesday, the CDC warned of a potential jump in cases this January due to the new variant, which was first identified in the U.S. about two weeks ago.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said that despite the growing number of cases, booster shots are effective in preventing severe illness.

"Our booster vaccine regimens work against omicron," he said Wednesday, per The New York Times. "At this point, there is no need for a very specific booster. And so the message remains clear: If you are unvaccinated get vaccinated, and particularly in the arena of omicron if you are fully vaccinated, get your booster shot."