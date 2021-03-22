"Hey just a very quick reminder that it's not cool to body shame anyone," the Girlfriend singer posted on Twitter

Charlie Puth Calls Out Body Shamers After They Say He's Not Fit: 'Sorry I Don't Have an 8 Pack'

Charlie Puth isn't going to stand for body shaming.

On Thursday, paparazzi photos of the 29-year-old singer circulated on Instagram showing him shirtless after a trip to the gym. While some comments were positive, other people criticized Puth's body, saying that he didn't look "fit."

The next day, Puth called the internet critics out.

"Hey just a very quick reminder that it's not cool to body shame anyone," he wrote on Twitter. "Not entirely sure what the purpose of it is."

He added: "Sorry I don't have an 8 pack like damn……"

Puth's tweet quickly filled up with comments from his fans, thanking him for speaking out and telling him that they love him the way he is. One fan also reshared a previous tweet from the "Girlfriend" singer, where he called out an ad that encouraged people to alter photos of themselves.

"I was just watching some video on YouTube and saw this ad come up," he tweeted in Aug. 2019. "An ad directed towards teenage boys and girls insisting that they can contour their bodies to make them look skinner. Some of the renderings don't even look human. Like...what is wrong with this girl's body?! NOTHING."

"Embrace your individuality!!" he continued. "You are ONE of ONE and beautiful!! I understand if you wanna photoshop a pimple out or something…but to make yourself look not like a human is beyond me. Very sad :(."

Puth encourages openness about what some people consider imperfections. The "We Don't Talk Anymore" singer often gets questions about the gap in his right eyebrow, the result of a dog bite.