The Lost City of D actor shared the sexy snap on his Instagram Stories

See Channing Tatum's Toned Abs in Nude Mirror Selfie While on Set of New Film: 'Flexing So Hard'

Channing Tatum is ab—solutely ready for his latest role.

The actor, 41, posted a nude selfie of his rock-hard body to his Instagram Stories Tuesday, taking the sexy snap in the mirror of a makeup trailer on the set of his upcoming film, The Lost City of D.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"You know when you in the make-up trailer a------- naked holding a towel over your junk you about to do some s--- on set that you gonna have to prepare ya mama for before she see the movie," the actor wrote, adding a strategically placed monkey emoji over his lower body and the hashtag #LostCityOfD.

Channing Tatum Instagram Credit: Channing Tatum Instagram

Ever the jokester, the Magic Mike alum also teased, "And yes I'm flexing so hard I got a cramp."

Tatum is set to star alongside Sandra Bullock, 56, in the action-packed romantic comedy which follows a romance novelist (Bullock), who dreads going on a book tour with the steamy cover model (Tatum) of her latest book. Things get much worse when a kidnapping attempt sweeps them both into an adventure, where the two eventually fall for each other under very dangerous circumstances.

Sandra bullock Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage (2)

Bullock is producing through her company Fortis Films, with the film set to hit the silver screen in April 2022.

In September, Tatum flaunted his hard work in the gym with a steamy shirtless snap and thanked fans for supporting his fitness journey.

"It's been a long road back. Injuries, life s—, and just insanity in general," he captioned the grayscale shot on Instagram. "Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I'm gonna make ya proud. Let's goo."

Channing Tatum on Getting in Shape amid COVID Pandemic: 'I Came Out a Completely New Person' Channing Tatum | Credit: NBC

Earlier this month, the actor talked to host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show about transforming his body during the COVID-19 pandemic after weeks of "just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes" at the beginning of last year.

"For the first week or two weeks, I definitely was just drinking beers and riding dirt bikes but I was like, 'I can't do this for two months. This is bad,' " said Tatum.

The star went on to say he and a friend "just went really, really hard" after that, in terms of "training every day."

"And it was great — I mean, I came out a completely new person," he added.