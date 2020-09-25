Channing Tatum Posts Shirtless Selfie and Opens Up About His Fitness Journey: ‘Finally Back’

"To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you," Channing Tatum wrote alongside the steamy snap

Channing Tatum is showing off the fruits of his labor.

Tatum, 40, posted a shirtless selfie on Friday, in which he showed off his washboard abs as he opened up about his fitness journey.

“It’s been a long road back. Injuries, life s—, and just insanity in general,” he captioned the black-and-white snap. “Ha daddy is finally back boooi!! Gonna be a fun next 10 year run. To all those that have been there for me and held me down through it all. I love you. I’m gonna make ya proud. Let’s goo."

Tatum, who is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Dog, which he is currently filming, went on to point out that fitness hasn’t been his only priority lately.

“Also peep the purell bottle,” he continued, noting the presence of the hand sanitizer, which also appeared alongside a protective face shield and a face mask. “Keep it clean out there folks. Hahaha.”

Of course, Tatum wasn’t the only one to comment on his ripped physique.

"Yup!!!!! Fan freaking tastic! Good for you my friend - so exciting" wrote Alison Faulk — lead choreographer on both Magic Mike films who also collaborated with Tatum on creating Magic Mike Live — before re-posting the image on her social media account. “Ok boss” she wrote with smiley emojis. “Sending you love.”

Tatum replied to that in his Instagram Story, joking that he was ready to take it all off again: “When I’m done filming this movie!!...I’m ready! Let’s get it on. Magic Mike live is on. Put me in. Hahaha."

In Dog, which Tatum will star in and co-direct with his longtime creative partner Reid Carolin, the actor plays an Army Ranger traveling to a fellow soldier’s funeral alongside a dog named Lulu.

“It’s already been a crazy ride," Tatum wrote on Instagram earlier this week, alongside a first look at the film. "And we’ve only just begun. And if we survive the rest, it will be one of the most insane stories that I’ve ever been a part of. And I’ve been a part of some pretty crazy ones in this life of mine.”