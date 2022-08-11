Chandler Powell Thanks 'Amazing Wife' Bindi Irwin for Taking Care of Him After He Gets His Tonsils Removed

Chandler Powell is thankful for his wife, Bindi Irwin.

In a sweet Instagram post shared Wednesday, Powell, 25, expressed his gratitude for the Crikey! It's the Irwins star, who's been looking after him following his tonsillectomy.

"Just wanted to write a note to my amazing wife❤️," he captioned a selfie of the pair from what appeared to be a hospital bed.

"I had to get my tonsils out and she has been taking the best care of me," Powell continued. "I'm so lucky to be loved by you, @bindisueirwin."

"Also, thank you Bunny (my awesome mum-in-law) for taking care of Grace while we've been in the hospital and I've been recovering," he added.

Irwin, 24, responded in the comments section of Powell's post, writing, "Sweetheart, always always always here for you. Being married to you is the very best and I'm so proud of you. ❤️."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The pair — who share 16-month-old daughter Grace Warrior — often display their love and affection for each other on social media.

In June, Powell celebrated Irwin by posting a heartfelt tribute on Instagram featuring a sweet photo of the couple and Grace smiling as the sun set behind them at the Australia Zoo.

"Appreciation post for the mama who does it all," he wrote in the caption. "Your incredibly kind heart is what I love most about you."

"Thank you for making me and Grace smile every single day. We love you so much❤️," he added.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty

Earlier that month, Irwin honored Powell and everything he does for their family on Father's Day.

At the time, she shared a wholesome video of Powell and Grace at the beach, writing in the caption, "This love 💞 @chandlerpowell you are the kindest and most wonderful dada to our beautiful girl. Grace and I love you more than words could ever describe."

In the comments section, Powell responded, "I love you girls so much ❤️ We have the best little family."