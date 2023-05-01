Chance the Rapper Says He 'Would Have Died' from Drug Use Following His 'Acid Rap' Mixtape

Chance the Rapper says he "probably would have died" if he would have continued using drugs.

The 30-year-old recently spoke to Complex about the 10-year anniversary of his Acid Rap mixtape, reflecting on how he struggled with "excess" drug use after the release of the breakout project.

"The way that I was living at that time. I had everything in excess," he told the outlet. "Right after I dropped the project, I went on a few tours where I really didn't make any money. Then I went on my first tour, my headlining tour, where I made some money."

"I went and rented a crib," Chance continued. "This is my first time living outside of my parents' house in another city and having money and doing a lot of drugs. A lot, a lot, a lot of drugs."

Chance explained that he noticed the drugs made him become a "different person" and a "lesser person" than he is today.

"If I hadn't had my spirit tugged on—literally—and a calling to become a better version of myself, then I would have died for sure," he said. "Then I would just be the representative of acid and I'm so much more."

Back in October 2021, Chance opened up more about overcoming "a lot of dark days" in his past during an episode of Peace of Mind with Taraji.

Host Taraji P. Henson asked the artist if mental health was a topic of discussion in his household. He replied, "Wellness wasn't something that we knew, you know?"

"There's probably a ton of situations where people you know, we just wrote them off as crazy, or like they was tweakin' but they were actually going through a chronic mental health disorder," Chance said at the time. "I feel like this is something that we're all, as a mainstream, we're starting to be like, 'OK, yeah health is beyond just our physical.'"

The "All Night" rapper also opened up about his personal mental health struggles — and says he has "a lot of dark days."

"Obviously I deal with PTSD, I saw my friend killed in front of me when I was 19 and I've seen people I didn't know get killed too," he says. "You become kind of numb to it, like somebody else died last week but it stays with you, you know what I mean? And you don't realize until later — like I have lasting effects."