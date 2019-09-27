Celine Dion Tells Body Critics ‘I’ve Always Been Very Thin’ — ‘You Can’t Please Everybody’

Image zoom Celine Dion Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Celine Dion has the muscles — in both mind and body — to brush off her body shamers.

The superstar singer, 51, has been getting criticism on social media and in tabloids for her slim frame over the last year, but Dion said that there’s nothing to worry about.

“Is there anything wrong with my body?” she joked to Entertainment Tonight while flexing her bicep.

Dion said that her body is naturally changing as she gets older, but her size is on track with how she’s always looked.

“When you go back, when I was 12 years old, my face was rounder because you have more fat when you’re younger…But I’ve always been very thin,” she said.

Dion also told PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she’s still loving her ballet classes, and that contributed to her current look.

“People say, ‘She’s a lot thinner’ but I’m working hard. I like to move and [weight loss] comes with it,” she said. “I do this four times a week.”

Weight lost or not, Dion said that the negative comments don’t bother her after years in the music industry.

“If you don’t want to be criticized, you are in the wrong place,” she said. “I take the positive. I take what’s good for me. I leave behind what is not good for me. I let my management take care of that, and if it hurts anyone, they will take care of that. And I need to focus on what’s right for me, how I feel and, last but not least, you can’t please everybody.”

Dion is currently in the middle of her “Courage” world tour, which kicked off in Quebec City at the beginning of the month. It’s the first time in several years that she’s hit the road after an extended Las Vegas residency.

“It’s time for a change; time to hit the road,” she said at an event in April. “So many people came to us, but now we really think it’s time for us to go and see them. So I am extremely excited to do the world tour.”

Unfortunately, Dion will have to take a quick break from performing — her management company announced Thursday that she has a throat virus, and had to cancel four dates at Montreal’s Bell Centre to rest up.