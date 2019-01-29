The 50-year-old singer said that she's happy with her frame, and doesn't care if others disagree

Céline Dion Slams the Criticism Over Her Slimmer Look: 'Leave Me Alone'

Céline Dion likes her new look — even if critics think she’s too slim or her style is too outlandish.

The singer, 50, went through a personal revamp after the death of her longtime husband, René Angélil, in January 2016. Dion started gravitating towards haute couture pieces, but she said that she’s not “trying to take chances,” but simply opting for clothes that make her “feel attractive.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’m doing this for me. I want to feel strong, beautiful, feminine and sexy,” she said in an interview with Dan Wootton, of ITV, The Sun and The Dan Wootton Interview podcast.

RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 Céline Dion | Credit: Pierre Suu/Getty

And her updated clothing choices came as Dion lost some weight. But she doesn’t want her size to be part of the discussion.

“If I like it, I don’t want to talk about it. Don’t bother. Don’t take a picture,” she said. “If you like it, I’ll be there. If you don’t, leave me alone.”

Celine Dion And Pepe Munoz Leaving Hotel Crillon In Paris Céline Dion | Credit: Splash News

Dion now regularly trains and dances with her backup dancer Pepe Munoz, which led to rumors that he was her new boyfriend — but she said that they’re not romantically involved.

“I am single,” she said. “The press said, ‘Oh my God, René just passed and now there’s another man.’ Yeah, there’s another man in my life but not the man in my life.”

dsc_2452_2019012260438611.jpg Pepe Munoz and Céline Dion | Credit: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty

Dion said that she was concerned that Munoz would have trouble handling the sudden attention.

“It was probably overwhelming for him at the beginning when we started working together because we were dancing together,” she told Wootton. “We bonded right away as friends, we had a good time. It evolved. But when people started to take pictures and it was like, ‘Who’s that guy? René?’ … Let’s not mix everything.”

But Dion added that she’s okay with people thinking that Munoz is her boyfriend.