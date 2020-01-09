In her 2015 PEOPLE cover story, the singer revealed she had been battling Lyme disease for a year. “I had no idea a bug bite could do this,” said Lavigne, who believes she was bit by a tick in 2014. “I was bedridden for five months.”

In a 2019 PEOPLE story, Lavigne — whose foundation is working with various Lyme disease organizations to raise money and awareness for the cause — said she was feeling well.

“It gave me a purpose,” she added of her journey, “and made me find myself all over again.”

“When you go through something like that, you realize how fulfilling simple things are — things I could do anymore, like being able to get up in the morning and go to the kitchen and grab a cup of coffee,” she added. “It taught me patience; it taught me being more present. That was a beautiful lesson.”