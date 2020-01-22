Pink, Kate Winslet and More Celebrities on Why They've Said 'No' to Plastic Surgery

The “What About Us” singer shared a candid “note to self” on Twitter about how she’s beginning to notice the effects of aging and how they make her feel “weird” — but that she’s working to embrace them.

“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality,” she wrote on Twitter.

“But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked,” the singer continued.

“Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”

To round out her empowering message, Pink encouraged her followers to “get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss.”