Pink, Kate Winslet and More Celebrities on Why They've Said 'No' to Plastic Surgery

Pink
The “What About Us” singer shared a candid “note to self” on Twitter about how she’s beginning to notice the effects of aging and how they make her feel “weird” — but that she’s working to embrace them.
“Dear Me, you’re getting older. I see lines. Especially when you smile. Your nose is getting bigger… You look (and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality,” she wrote on Twitter.
“But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh… and yeah you idiot… u smoked,” the singer continued.
“Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling… and their face doesn’t move. I cannot get behind it. I just can’t.”
To round out her empowering message, Pink encouraged her followers to “get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling s— at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yassssssss.”
Meryl Streep
The Oscar winner is decidedly against plastic surgery, after seeing it go wrong for too many of her peers. “When I see it in people I meet, it’s like an interruption in communication with them,” she told Vanity Fair in 2009. “It’s like a flag in front of the view, and that, for an actor, is like wearing a veil — it’s not a good thing.”
She later elaborated on the importance of embracing the “gift” of aging to Good Housekeeping: “You’d be amazed at how many men in this industry have gone down that road [of getting plastic surgery]. I just don’t get it. You have to embrace getting older,” she urged. “Life is precious, and when you’ve lost a lot of people, you realize each day is a gift.”
Amanda Peet
“I’ve never gotten Botox or fillers,” Peet said on SiriusXM’s Conversations with Maria Menounos. “I’ve never done anything to my face that’s ‘invasive.'” While the actress says being a mother probably influenced her decision to forgo injections, she does concede that a much less noble factor might have also affected her choice. “I think it has a lot to do with having two girls,” she said, adding, “Maybe I’m afraid. I’m afraid … it’s like I’ve never done cocaine either!” And Peet said that surgery not being involved in her beauty routine doesn’t mean she hasn’t put significant effort into her looks: “I’ve certainly spent a lot of time and money doing other stuff, and I certainly am vain!”
Julianne Moore
“I hate to condemn people for doing it, but I don’t believe it makes people look better,” the Oscar winner told Allure about Botox. “I think it just makes them look like they had something done to their face. When you look at somebody who’s had their face altered in some way, it just looks weird.”
Halle Berry
Berry admits that being an actress comes with a lot of “pressure” to get plastic surgery, but says she’s standing her ground when it comes to nips and tucks. “When you see everybody around you doing it, you have those moments when you think, ‘To stay alive in this business, do I need to do the same thing?’ I won’t lie and tell you that those things don’t cross my mind, because somebody is always suggesting it to me,” the actress told Bobbi Brown in an interview for Yahoo! Beauty. “It’s almost like crack that people are trying to push on you. That’s what I feel like. I just have kept reminding myself that beauty really is as beauty does, and it is not so much about my physical self. Aging is natural, and that’s going to happen to all of us … I just want to always look like myself, even if that’s an older version of myself. I think when you do too much of that cosmetic stuff, you become somebody else in a way.”
Salma Hayek
“No surgical tweaks. No Botox either,” Hayek told InStyle, confirming that she’s never opted for cosmetic surgery. “I think it is terrible, these girls in their late 20s injecting their faces and lips. One told me, ‘If I kill my muscles now, I’ll never get wrinkles.’ Can you imagine?”
Julia Roberts
“It’s unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don’t even give themselves a chance to see what they’ll look like as older persons,” Roberts said during an interview with ELLE. “I want to have some idea of what I’ll look like before I start cleaning the slates. I want my kids to know when I’m pissed, when I’m happy, and when I’m confounded. Your face tells a story … and it shouldn’t be a story about your drive to the doctor’s office.” The actress also told You Magazine that her anti-surgery views are rare in the business. “By Hollywood standards, I guess I’ve already taken a big risk in not having had a facelift,” she said.
Jodie Foster
“It’s not my thing,” Foster told More Magazine about plastic surgery. “I don’t have anything against it for other people. Whatever they want to do, I’m fine with it. For me, it’s really a self-image thing. Like, I’d rather have somebody go, ‘Wow, that girl has a bad nose’ than, ‘Wow, that girl has a bad nose job.’ I’d rather have a comment about who I am than about something that identifies me as being ashamed of who I am.”
Kate Winslet
The actress isn’t shy about her staunch anti-surgery views. “It goes against my morals, the way that my parents brought me up and what I consider to be natural beauty. I will never give in,” she told The Telegraph. “I am an actress, I don’t want to freeze the expression of my face,” she added.
Rachel Hunter
The once pro-plastic surgery model said her views on the trend changed drastically after she traveled the world for her show Tour of Beauty. “I went from wanting it to absolutely no longer wanting it,” she explained on Today. “But also understanding that if that is what you need, then how can you judge somebody?”
Emma Thompson
Thompson got candid about her opinion on plastic surgery during an interview with Hello Magazine. “It’s mad,” she opined. “It’s not a normal thing to do, and the culture that we’ve created that says it’s normal, is not normal. Why do people ask persons to cut them open and put things into their body? What is that, what are we doing to ourselves?” The actress added that she’s worried about how cosmetic surgery will affect the future of society: “It’s chronically unhealthy and there’s this very serious side to all of that because we’re going to end up with this sort of ‘super-culture’ that’s going to suggest to young people, girls and boys, that this looks normal. And it’s not normal.”