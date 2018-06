13 Celebs Who Got Really Real About ... Ahem ... Self-Pleasure

“Don’t be squeamish about streaming something steamy. In other words, try porn! There are so many different kinds, so experiment until you find out what gets your imagination going. Just as you would with a partner, make your self-love sesh special by lighting candles, drawing a bath, playing music — basically anything that would make you weak if someone did it for you. Take your time because the buildup is half the fun!

“From nipple clamps to anal beads, there are so many ways to take your solo sex from hot to EN FUEGO … Even when you’re a party of one, lubrication ups the pleasure factor. There’s variety in this department, too, so play around until you find what suits you.”

— in her “Self-Pleasure Guide” on her website and app