How Busy Philipps, Kendall Jenner & More Stars Who Battle Anxiety Deal with It

“I used to feel so isolated & alone about my anxiety—especially after Birdie was born,” Philipps wrote on Instagram, recounting the time after welcoming her first daughter. Opening up about anxiety has made a big difference, she said, pointing out that she’s been vocal about mental health on social media and We’re No Doctors, the podcast she co-hosts with comedian Steve Agee. “Talking about these things helps,” she continued. “At least I know it’s helped me.”

Now, she wears an ‘Anxiety’ necklace by Jen Gotch x Iconery collection, to really express her feelings (proceeds from sales benefit nonprofit Bring Change to Mind, too). “I’m proud to wear my anxiety around my neck for everyone to see,” she shared. “I work very hard daily to push through it and not let it get the best of me day. Some days it does, some days it doesn’t. But really, truly, I know now even when I’m in it, I’m not alone.”