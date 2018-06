Shailene Woodley, Emma Stone & More Celebs Who Gained or Lost Weight for a Film Role — And How They Did It

During a panel celebrating the 35th anniversary of Scarface, the actress revealed she was living off a diet of “tomato soup and Marlboros” to embody Elvira, the movie’s tragic heroine who’s addicted to cocaine.

“I was playing a cocaine addict so that was part of the physicality of the part, which you have to consider,” Pfeiffer said of prepping for her role. “The movie was only supposed to be, what? A three-month, four-month [shoot]? Of course, I tried to time it so that as the movie went on I became thinner and thinner and more emaciated.”

“The problem was the movie went six months,” she continued. “I was starving by the end of it because the one scene that was the end of the film where I needed to be my thinnest, it was [pushed to the] next week and then it was the next week and then it was the next week. I literally had members of the crew bringing me bagels because they were all worried about me and how thin I was getting. I think I was living on tomato soup and Marlboros.”