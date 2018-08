The rock star collapsed on stage in August 2018 and cut his Twins of Evil — The Second Coming Tour set list short at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston, Texas. Manson told the nearly sold-out crowd that he was suffering from “heat poisoning,” as heard in fan videos from the show.

Footage showed the singer stumbling backward during a performance of “Cruci-Fiction In Space” before ultimately collapsing while finishing a cover of Eurythmics’ 1983 hit “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” He returned to the stage two days later in Denver, Colorado.